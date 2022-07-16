Classic, quarries, reunions and executioner: The possibilities of Flu in the quarters of the Copa do Brasil

In the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil, Fluminense has seven possibilities of opponents in the draw that will be held next Tuesday, July 19, at 1:30 pm. Tricolor can face any of the other classifieds, as there is no division by size.

Therefore, Team de Guerreiros can face a classic against Flamengo. The clubs have never faced each other in the Copa do Brasil. In knockout, only two duels in Copa Sudamericana, in 2009 and 2017. There is also the possibility of quarries like São Paulo and Corinthians.

The Tricolor can still have reunions. Athletico-PR, for example, was an opponent of Flu in the year that the Copa do Brasil cup went to Laranjeiras. In 2007, the team led by Renato Gaúcho eliminated Hurricane in the quarterfinals after winning 1-0 at Arena da Baixada.

But there is also the chance of not very pleasant reunions for Flu, such as Atlético-GO, who eliminated Tricolor in the third phase of the competition in 2020, and América-MG, led by coach Vagner Mancini. With Mancini on the other side, Flu lost a Copa do Brasil final to Paulista-SP, from Jundiaí, in 2005.

See the options:

ATHLETICO-PR;

ATLETIC-GO;

STRENGTH;

CORINTHIANS;

FLAMENGO;

AMERICA-MG;

SAO PAULO