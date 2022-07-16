Corinthians arrives in Fortaleza for a game against Ceará; see who traveled and likely lineup | Corinthians

Corinthians arrived in Fortaleza on Friday night, where they face Ceará, at 21:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The report of ge was at the hotel where Corinthians will be concentrated until game time. When Timão arrived, which was attended by some fans, it was possible to see that names like Willian, Fagner and Maycon, who participated in the training at CT Joaquim Grava, did not travel.

With that, a probable lineup of Corinthians has: Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Bruno Méndez), Gil (Robert Renan), Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Roni (Cantillo) and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Lucas Piton and Róger Guedes.

Vítor Pereira, suspended for two matches in the Brasileirão, will not lead Corinthians against Ceará. Felipe Almeida and Luis Miguel, assistants, must stay on the edge of the field.

With 29 points, Corinthians is the runner-up in the Brazilian Championship, one behind Palmeiras, which leads the competition.

