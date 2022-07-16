Corinthians defeated by Praia Clube and loses invincibility as home team in the LNF

Corinthians lost their unbeaten record playing at home, in the National Futsal League (LNF). This Friday, the team hosted Praia Clube, from Uberlândia, and ended up being surpassed by 3 to 2. The alvinegro goals were scored by the wings Canabarro and Thiaguinho.

The match started very busy and with both teams studying hard. The miners, however, drew up a better strategy, taking advantage of their counterattacks and using strong marking to stop the Corinthians attack.

Thus, the Parque São Jorge team remains with its 29 points and in fifth place in the tournament’s leaderboard. The result, moreover, breaks Timão’s unbeaten streak playing within their domains in the LNF – there were five wins, two draws and one defeat.

In this phase, it is worth mentioning, the 22 participating teams play each other, in a single group. The 16 best placed qualify for the round of 16 (second phase), with games played in a round trip.

Write it down – Corinthians’ next game is for Campeonato Paulista de Futsal. Next Thursday, at 8 pm, the team led by coach Deividy Hadson will visit Juventus, in a still undefined gymnasium.

Escalation

Corinthians, who needed the victory to stay at the top of the table, had Henrique at his disposal again and entered the court with full force. It was scaled with: Lucas Oliveira, Henrique, Levy, Canabarro and Deives.

On the bench, the Corinthians coach had nine other players: goalkeeper Vanderson, permanent Lé and Lucas Martins, wingers Bebe, Alves and Thiaguinho and pivots Yan, Vini and Kauê.

The game

First time

The teams played a very busy first half, with moments of dominance and chances for both sides. Praia Clube, however, was the one who took better advantage of the chances and opened the advantage by the score of 3 to 1.

Corinthians tried to surprise the visitors in the first seconds of the confrontation. Canabarro took advantage of the ball out, arrived with danger from the right side and kicked hard for Wolverine to make the save.

In the next move, still in the first minute, it was Praia Clube’s turn to try to open the scoring. The fast Claudinho tried to cover, but the ball went over Lucas Oliveira’s goal.

Packed, the Uberlândia team began to pressure the home team. At two minutes, Paulo Felipe took advantage of the “heat” of the moment and kicked the ball out. The move even ended up taking the player off the court, who went to tears after turning his knee.

The first goal of the match came at the four-minute mark. At the time, Levy curled up in defense, leaving Thiaguinho in front of the goal. The Praia player pushed left-handed into the white-and-white nets.

The Parque São Jorge club’s response came after two minutes, at six, in a beautiful move by Kaue. The Corinthians player held the ball, delayed the team from Minas and activated Lé, who finished on top of the defense.

At 12 minutes, Corinthians had another clear chance. After Lé submitted, Alves took the rebound and wasted the goal by sending the ball over goalkeeper Wolverine.

The tie came at six minutes in a collective play by Timão. In a three-touch table, Lé finds the pivot Deives, who, at first, sends Canabarro to tie the score.

In the final stretch, Praia proved to be overwhelming and pushed two balls into the net. First, Neto stole the ball, carried it on the right side and played for Rafa to score. In sequence, Claudinho, with great quality, sent a beak between the goalkeeper’s legs.

Second time

It was there, in the second half, that the dispute began to change. Both teams climbed the scoring line and the attacks began to have difficulty, leaving the game lukewarm in relation to the initial stage. Corinthians, despite this, managed to decrease the score.

It was only six minutes into the game that one of the teams was in danger again. At the time, Lé arrived with speed from the right side and kicked hard for Wolverine to spread across the baseline.

Timon did not stop there. At eight minutes, the team reached the Praia Clube area again, this time with a ball rolled in the background and a kick sent out after deflecting the goalkeeper.

At ten, still under Corinthian pressure, it was Bebe’s turn to create another clear goal chance. The player rolled with his beak towards the goal and, again, Wolverine arrives effectively to make the save.

With a more retreating posture, Praia bet on a strong counter-attack and arrived with danger for the only time in the 13th minute. Claudinho, after turning towards the Corinthians defender, took the ball badly and finished weakly on top of Vanderson.

In need of victory, coach Deividy Hadson activated his last weapon: the line goalkeeper. The piece was widely used on the court and it was in his participation that Corinthians reached its second goal.

At 17, in exchange for passes, Canabarro tried to surprise Praia Clube and kicked low in the goal. Wolverine, on an inspired night, appeared again to avoid danger to the Uberlândia team.

The second goal for Corinthians came at the end of the match. With 20 seconds to go until the final whistle, Thiaguinho hit the free-throw mark and hit the angle of goalkeeper Wolverine.

Corinthians called Praia to their defense field and kept pressing. The alvinegros, however, stopped in the good marking of the Minas Gerais team and were defeated within their domains for the first time in this edition of the LNF.

