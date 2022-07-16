Corinthians takes ‘lightning’ goal and defeated by Red Bull Bragantino in the Brazilian Under-20

This Saturday, Corinthians visited Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. In a game played at CFA Jarinu, the home team beat Timãozinho by 1 to 0 and put an end to a series of 11 games without defeat by the team coached by Danilo.

The match had the score set even before the first minute of the ball rolling. After a mistake in Corinthians’ ball out, with João Pedro Tchoca, Bruninho started at speed, dribbled Murillo and finished with a deflection, with no chance for goalkeeper Kauê.

After opening the scoring, the Red Bull Bragantino team then closed in on the defense and handed the ball to Corinthians. Even with the control of possession, Timãozinho did not know how to be creative enough to break through the opposing defense.

There were only two dangerous shots for the white side in this Saturday’s duel. The first, with Kayke, stopped in a beautiful defense by the Red Bull Bragantino goalkeeper. And already in the extra time, Pedrinho came to head with force, close to the opposing goal.

Just before the final whistle blew, the players turned up the heat in a very warm match. Guilherme Henrique was strange with some athletes from the opposing team and even exchanged shoves, which paralyzed the confrontation for about two minutes.

Now, after the end of the series of 11 unbeaten games, Corinthians lost a position in the table and occupies the third place. The team can still be overtaken by Grêmio, who played one less game.

Timãozinho returns to the field on the 20th, at 15h, for Paulistão of the category, in a duel against Mirassol, outside their domains. For the Brazilian Championship, the next appointment will take place on Sunday, at Fazendinha, at 16:00, in a classic against Santos.

Datasheet of Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 0 Corinthians

Competition: Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Place: Red Bull Brasil Athlete Training Center, Jarinu, SP

Date: July 16, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 15:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Francisco

Assistants: Paulo Cesar Modesto by Marcela de Almeida Silva

Goal: Bruninho (Red Bull Bragantino)

Yellow cards: Kauan, Bruninho, Joo Victor and Kleberson (Red Bull Bragantino); Peter (Corinthians)

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Gustavo Reis; Dija (Ryan), Halls, Kauan and Nathan; Willian, Gustavo (Cau), Renilson and Bruninho (Kleberson); Talisson (Joo Victor) and Marquinhos (Kau).

Technician: Arthur Itiro

CORINTHIANS: Kau; Lo Mana, Joo Pedro (Renato Santos), Murillo and Vitor Meer; Z Vitor (Riquelme), Ryan and Breno Bidon (Guilherme Henrique); Juninho (Pedro), Kayke Ferrari and Pedrinho.

Technician: Danilo

