Costume designer details the look America Chavez wore in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ~ Marvel Universe 616

Xochitl Gomez enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe as dimensional traveler America Chavez, a young woman who is still learning to control her powers. Drawing inspiration from her comic book design, costume designer Graham Churchyard dressed Ms. America with a denim jacket, jeans and sneakers – a casual outfit that wouldn’t look out of place in a mall. But the jacket provided an opportunity for director Sam Raimi to make sure America stood out.

“Sam wanted the star,” Churchyard said, “He had his editor’s hat on, so to speak. He wanted the star to be the thing that stood out in that moment when she was walking down the street or in a cold opening.”

In earlier versions of the script, Graham said that America lived in orphanages in the multiverse, where she would customize her jacket with song lyrics or poetry:

“I had busier versions that almost looked like someone had taken a spray can and graffitied some design,” Churchyard said. “All kinds of expressions that have to do with a teenager’s angst.”

After many iterations with busier designs, director Sam Raimi opted for a more subtle jacket for Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez. At the urging of director Sam Raimi, Churchyard toned down the jacket for the final version seen on screen, though there are still some inscriptions left if you look closely.

“I was tempted to give her a different personality, like she had a heavy metal shirt from a band she saw in the multiverse,” he said. “But Sam found it disturbing. So I took the details to a very subtle level. The jacket is covered in Spanish poetry and some Portuguese sorcery. Her T-shirt also turned into a subtle T-shirt with snakes and skulls from Day of the Dead.

The final touch came in the form of the America’s Progress pin, which was added at the last minute. “In the first script, there was no comment about where she is going in the MCU. I think we made a subtle start,” reveals Churchyard.

He was encouraged to add the Progress pin by Richie Palmer, a former Marvel production assistant who has since majored in development. “Richie Palmer told me, ‘Yes, put it on,’” he says. “It allows enough to be shown where the character is going in the MCU.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

