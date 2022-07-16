Court rejects Amber Heard’s appeal for a mistrial against Johnny Depp

+



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial reaches its last day (Photo: Playback / Youtube)

Amber Heard, who appealed in court to have the sentence overturned in the case against Johnny Depp, was denied. according to Washington Postthe judge Penney Azcarate understood that the action has no basis to be changed.

“There is no evidence of fraud or irregularity,” Azcarate said in a court order.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an article published in Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse, without mentioning Depp by name.

After six intense weeks of depositions in Fairfax County Circuit Court, a seven-person jury declared Johnny Depp won. Amber Heard was ordered to pay $15 million in damages for libel and defamation. The amount was reduced to $10 million due to Virginia’s punitive damage limitations.

In the case Depp was also sentenced to pay $2 million on account of three defamatory points raised in the trial against Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for another day of judgment (Photo: Getty Images)

Following the verdict, the actress’ lawyers filed for a mistrial on a number of factors, including the claim that one of the seven jurors was not actually the person summoned to jury service in April. The lawyers argued that the jury list included someone who “would have been 77 at the time,” but the juror who participated was a 52-year-old man of the same name who lived in the same residence.

“As the Court no doubt agrees,” the lawyers wrote, “it is deeply disturbing for an individual not summoned to jury service, yet to appear on jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case like this.”

In the court order, Azcarate denied several of Heard’s post-trial motions for “reasons stated in the case file,” but provided a detailed explanation of why jury service was not grounds for a mistrial.

The subpoena did not include a date of birth, according to Azcarate, and the juror wrote his date of birth on a questionnaire that “I meet the legal requirements for the service.” The judge noted that both parties questioned the jury panel and found it acceptable. “Therefore, due process was guaranteed and provided,” she wrote in an official statement.

The judge also stated that Heard’s team received the jury list “five days before the start of the trial” and had numerous opportunities to object throughout the weeks of the process.

“The juror was examined, sat for the entire jury, deliberated and reached a verdict,” wrote Azcarate. “The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court’s instructions and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury,” he concluded,