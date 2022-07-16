CPFL uses technology to prevent electricity leakage

The new technologies adopted by CPFL to prevent energy leakage inhibit supply interruptions, as well as guarantee the safety of consumers and professionals. This is what the company’s field operations coordinator, Rogério Joaquim Silva dos Passos, says. A year ago, the company adopted ultrasound equipment capable of measuring noise from residential networks and streets. In addition, two years ago, it improved the thermal imagers used to monitor the temperature of the systems.

Ultrasound devices identify, through inaudible signals to humans, defects not visible to the naked eye. Thus, it is possible to detect failures caused by poor insulation of components. It also makes it possible to discover internal problems in transformers, underground networks and other places without visual access.

From this analysis, the level of the situation is determined and whether maintenance on the network should be urgent or not. By having a virtual laser, the feature also provides greater assertiveness at the source of the problem. According to steps, the equipment is used in regular maintenance, allowing the diagnosis of adversities quickly.

The thermal imager guarantees the accuracy and quality of the information. The purpose of the device is to avoid power outages and risks of occurrences. The difference is that it works from thermography. That is, through the temperature variation in the systems, it finds heating in electrical components caused by poor contact.

CPFL provides channels for customers to report any problems in the energy network: the call center 0800 010 2570; WhatsApp (19) 99908-8888; CPFL Energia app (available for Android and iOS smartphones); virtual agency: www.cpfl.com.br; and SMS: 27304. All of them can also be used to report power outages and accidents. (Vinicius Camargo)