Cruzeiro closes preparation to face Novorizontino; probable scales

photo: Marco Ferraz/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro closed the preparation for the game against Novorizontino With training this Saturday (16th), at Toca da Raposa II, Cruzeiro closed the preparation to face Novorizontino-RS. The match, valid for the 18th round of Serie B, will be played in Mineiro, this Sunday, at 4 pm.

For the game, coach Paulo Pezzolano will not have midfielder Willian Oliveira, who has been diagnosed with an acromioclavicular dislocation in his right shoulder. He started the recovery process, but will be absent in the next matches.

In addition to the defensive midfielder, the Uruguayan coach will not be able to count on goalkeeper Gabriel Brazo, midfielder Joo Paulo and striker Jaj, all in the medical department.

There is uncertainty regarding the use of midfielder Pedro Castro and forward Waguininho. They have been doing little to not exceed the limit of matches in Serie B, as they can leave Toca da Raposa II.

Midfielder Neto Moura, right-back Geovane and defender Z Ivaldo can return to the team. If the defender on loan from Furaco does not return, a defensive midfielder must fill the midfield, leaving the team in 4-4-2. The tendency for the team to play in 3-5-2. O cruise must play with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais (Geovane), Machado (Adriano), Neto Moura, Daniel Jnior (Vitor Leque) and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor and Ed.

opponent

Coach Rafael Guanaes, a former assistant at Cruzeiro, should send the team from São Paulo to the field with Lucas Frigeri; Willean Lepu, Walber, Jhony Douglas and Romrio; Gustavo Bochecha, Danielzinho and Diego Torres; Douglas Baggio, Bruno Costa and Ronaldo.

Cruzeiro is the leader of Serie B, with 38 points. Novorizontino occupies the 11th position, with 23.