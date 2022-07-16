Daniel Kaluuya Reveals That Live-Action Children’s Series Barney Will Be Darker Than Audiences Think Rolling Stone

Daniel Kaluuya may have “spoiled” some people’s childhood by confirming that the live-action production inspired by the children’s series Barney and his friends (1992) may have a very different tone than the audience imagines.

A success among Millennials, the series was responsible for revealing 2000s teen stars such as Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Debby Ryan. On the show, the kids had as a friend a big purple dinosaur named Barneywith whom they played games and sang songs.

With movies like Run (2017), black Panther (2018) and Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) in the curriculum, Kaluuyawinner of Oscar in Best Supporting Actor, explained what motivated him to work on a live-action child character. The star and his production company are working on the film together with Mattelbrand also responsible for the live-action of Barbiestarring Margot Robbie.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya said that he intends to give a new tone to the film and that he does not understand the devaluation of children’s productions. “My last films were in line with what I stand for as a man. But there are a lot of things I also do as a man. For example, I love children’s movies. How was everyone introduced to cinema? Watching children’s movies. I don’t want to restrict myself to the limitations you impose on me,” he said.

According to the actor, the project is still in development and the script is being reworked. Previously, Kaluuya revealed that the inspiration came with the reality shock of growing up and discovering that the world was not as simple as the songs of Barney.

“Barney taught us: ‘I love you, you love me. Won’t you say you love me too?’ This is one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that’s not true? I thought it was really heartbreaking. I have no idea why, but it seems to make sense. It feels like there’s something unexpected that can be poignant but optimistic.” Entertainment Weekly.