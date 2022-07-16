Daniel Pereira Cristo: “Through reason and empathy, we can change the world” | Song

After giving face to the second record edition of Associação Cultural Museu Cavaquinho, with Sung ukulele (2017), the multi-instrumentalist from Braga Daniel Pereira Cristo is back on albums with a title where many other instruments and voices are added to the cavaquinho and who ventures more along the paths of author music. it’s called Legs in the air, has the participation of the fado singer Carla Pires, along with a group of musicians with whom Daniel has been working, and will be presented this Thursday live in Viana do Castelo, at the Marginal Festival, organized by the city council, which takes place there between 14 and 14th of July. It will be in Jardim da Marina, at 10:30 pm, with free access.







Born in Braga, on April 25, 1979, Daniel signed his first album as Daniel Pereira, now taking the name by which he is known. And he explains to the PUBLIC why: “The Christ is an epithet that comes from academic times, because of the long hair, which I wore at the time and which I now wear again.” And because there are many Daniel Pereira, he fixed this stage name: “Whoever searches Daniel Pereira Cristo finds everything about me.”

The album, with nine songs and production by Hélder Costa, uses poems by Alberto Caeiro (Fernando Pessoa) and Antero de Quental (If I could bite the whole earthin The Herd Keeperand Hymn the reason) has three originals by Tiago Torres da Silva (in Alice’s country, do the handstand and the dreamer’s voice), includes a version of a song by José Afonso (Of not knowing what awaits me) and brings together two traditional Portuguese themes (up to the hill and Tirioni) to a fado (Moorish mint). “The singer-songwriters are a great reference for me, that’s why the tribute to Zeca Afonso is there, with an extraordinary and timeless music that is one of his lesser known and that has a very great weight in today’s uncertain days.”



The show assembled from the disc, From Root to Fado (with Carla Pires) is, he says, “a more eclectic work that defines a gauge, between the Sung ukulele and this more authorial record, which is the path we want to follow now. Without ever losing what our foundations are, our land, but in a union, with a more jazzy and more world music approach, which seems to me fundamental to defend our ethnomusicological heritage.”







Alongside this intrinsically musical idea, there are also social motivations: “Contributing to a plural and diverse world is one of the things that encourages me to continue doing what I do. Today’s world is suffering from a stupid bipolarization that is destroying it. The human being is too self-absorbed, he lives in his bubble, he is very guided by social networks and it seems that we are losing the ability to listen to opinions that differ from ours, which is a frightening thing. Is what this single in Alice’s country, with lyrics by Tiago Torres da Silva, intends to demonstrate, when talking about the Salem Witches, by Virginia Woolf, saying: ‘And out of fear or money, he was silent or said nothing’. This has always been the case, but it is getting worse in today’s society. O Legs in the air it is also an exercise in style for all this uncertainty.”

The fact that the record begins with words spoken and only then sung, by Alberto Caeiro, has an ancient reason, says Daniel. “I have a project of poetry spoken or performed with the actor António Durães, from Teatro de São João, called Sindicato de Poesia. We’ve been doing this for twenty-odd years. I learned a lot from him, we discovered poetry together, and this entry comes from there, like the importance of our classical poets. These two poems, by Alberto Caeiro/Fernando Pessoa and by Antero de Quental, I think fit the sentiment of this album very well: through reason and empathy, we can change the world.”



GONÇALO DELGADO



The album had a pre-release concert on the 25th of February in Braga, at Theatro Circo, the same place where, in 2017, the previous album, Sung ukulele. “It’s a show that’s a little out of the box”, says Daniel Pereira Cristo. “There are moments with eleven musicians on stage and others when I’m alone playing.” Now he is touring the northern lands, this Thursday in Viana do Castelo and in September in Famalicão. “The idea was to start from the main Minho cities and then reach other stages, including Lisbon, perhaps at the beginning of next year.”