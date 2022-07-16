Daniel Pereira Cristo: “Through reason and empathy, we can change the world” | Song

After giving face to the second record edition of Associação Cultural Museu Cavaquinho, with Sung ukulele (2017), the multi-instrumentalist from Braga Daniel Pereira Cristo is back on albums with a title where many other instruments and voices are added to the cavaquinho and who ventures more along the paths of author music. it’s called Legs in the air, has the participation of the fado singer Carla Pires, along with a group of musicians with whom Daniel has been working, and will be presented this Thursday live in Viana do Castelo, at the Marginal Festival, organized by the city council, which takes place there between 14 and 14th of July. It will be in Jardim da Marina, at 10:30 pm, with free access.

