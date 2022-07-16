Dark Nights #75 | The most iconic final girls in cinema

Horror and thriller movie lovers, especially those who love a good slasher, have their memory full of examples of characters, mostly women who fought to the end against a bloodthirsty murderer, surviving to tell the tale, either escaping or defeating the perpetrator with their own hands, fighting against all sorts of adversities. they are the famous final girls!

The term was coined in 1987 by the American academic and professor Carol Clover, who masterfully defines this survivor as follows:

“She is the one who finds the mutilated bodies of her friends and realizes the extent of the horror to come and the danger she herself is in; one who is pursued, cornered, wounded; the one we see scream, stagger, fall, get up and scream again.”

Meet some final girls most iconic in cinema.

Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver)

Lieutenant First Class Ellen Louise Ripley was a civilian advisor to the United States Colonial Marine Corps and an extremely influential figure in humanity’s encounters with the Xenomorph species XX121.

Ripley with interpretation of Sigourney Weaver became a landmark in cinema. The character is often considered one of the greatest female leads of all time and one of the most iconic characters to have appeared on film. The role was also billed as defying genre roles in films, particularly in the science fiction, action, and horror genres. And obviously she’s one of the final girls most remembered.

Weaver received critical acclaim for her portrayal of the character, and the role remains by far her most famous to this day. For its performance in Alien: The Eighth Passenger (1979), the actress was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Newcomer and a Saturn Award for Best Actress. Although her performance in the film was acclaimed, it was the Alien franchise that brought Sigourney Weaver worldwide recognition, becoming the second horror actress in history (after Ellen Burstyn per The Exorcist) to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress. She also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama, and won the Saturn Award for Best Actress, the first major award in her career.

The character appears in:

Alien: The Eighth Passenger (1979);

(1979); alien 2 (1986);

(1986); alien 3 (1992) and

(1992) and Alien: The Return (1997).

Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis)

Laurie Strode is a franchise character halloweenin John Carpenter and Debra Hill. She debuted in the original 1978 film as a high school student who becomes the target of serial killer Michael Myers on Halloween night, who also becomes his arch-enemy.

Laurie’s story is complicated by the fact that the series follows several conflicting continuities. Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) and Halloween: Resurrection (2002) ignore the events of halloween 4, 5 and 6splitting the series into two separate timelines, both originating from the first film and its sequel.

O remake 2007 establishes its own disconnected timeline. The 2018 movie also starts differently, being a direct sequel to the first movie and completely ignoring all the others since then.

Although the franchise created by John Carpenter focuses on the villain Michael Myers (Nick Castle), it is undeniable that Jamie Lee Curtis became the main face of the franchise. Many sources cite Laurie as one of the earliest and most influential examples of final girl.

The character appears in:

halloween (1978);

(1978); halloween 2 (1981);

(1981); Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998);

(1998); Halloween: Resurrection (2002);

(2002); halloween (2007);

(2007); halloween 2 (2009);

(2009); halloween (2018);

(2018); Halloween Kills (2021) and

(2021) and Halloween Ends (release forecast for October 2022).

Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell)

the franchise Panic is one of the most acclaimed in horror cinema. With most films scripted by Kevin Williamson and all directed by Wes Craventhe assassin franchise ghostface plays with horror cinema clichés and subverts its rules, breaking the expectations of those who watch.

this is where Sidney Prescott lived by Neve Campbell is the main protagonist of the franchise and conquered its fame as final girl rebellious and equally subversive.

The character appears in:

Panic (1996);

(1996); panic 2 (1997);

(1997); panic 3 (2000);

(2000); panic 4 (2011) and

(2011) and panic 5 (2022)

RELATED PUBLICATION | REVIEW – Scream (season 3, 2019, VH1)

Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp)

when you think about The nightmare time, chances are you think of that guy with the burnt face and blades at his fingertips. But why the heroine Nancy Thompson lived by Heather Langenkampis as iconic as the villain Freddy Krueger lived by Robert Englund? At first glance, Nancy may seem like an ordinary teenager, much like your typical final girl: innocent, unpretentious, the only one left. But Nancy transcends these stereotypes of the genre of slasher 1980s, developing over the course of the film into a character in her own right.

Her role is not just reactionary or passive, screaming as she waits to be terrorized by the nightmare villain. She learns, builds and plans. she is one of final girls to take an active role in ensuring her own survival, seeking out the information she needs to take her actions, advancing the plot through her choices, and remaining resilient in the face of the loss of nearly everyone she loves.

The character appears in:

The nightmare time (1984) and

(1984) and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors (1987).

Carol Anne Freeling (Heather O’Rourke)

Carol Anne Freeling is one of the main protagonists and the protagonist of the trilogy poltergeist. The character played by the late child actress Heather O’Rourke is a clairvoyant and has the power to see, hear and communicate with ghosts through a TV set, especially she can see Kane (Julian Beck), ghost seen in the second and third films.

The character appears in:

Poltergeist: The Phenomenon (1982);

(1982); Poltergeist 2: The Other Side (1986) and

(1986) and Poltergeist 3: The Final Chapter (1988).

Alice (Milla Jovovich)

Feededigno lists aren’t just made up of good movies.

Alice Interpreted by Milla Jovovich is the main protagonist of the film series resident Evil. She is a former Umbrella Corporation security agent who became an anti-Umbrella resistance fighter. under the false name of Alice Parks, she guarded the entrance to The Hive next to Spence Parks. She planned to expose the corporation’s illegal experimentation with the T-Virus, when her partner stole the virus and caused an outbreak within the facility.

One of the two Hive survivors, she was captured by Umbrella and used as a guinea pig in “Program: Alice”, the character was transformed by the T-Virus, where she gained superhuman strength, speed and agility, rapid regeneration, and anti-aging.

With seven movies where Alice always survives the onslaught of zombie hordes and super powerful villains altered by the T-virus and other experiments, the character is the embodiment of final girl perfect, at least in the eyes of the director and Milla Jovovich’s husband, Paul WS Anderson.

The character appears in:

Resident Evil: The Cursed Guest (2002);

(2002); Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse (2004);

(2004); Resident Evil 3: Extinction (2007);

(2007); Resident Evil 4: Fresh Start (2010);

(2010); Resident Evil 5: Retribution (2012) and

(2012) and Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter (2016).

Kirsty Cotton (Ashley Laurence)

Kirsty Cotton is the central protagonist of the film franchise Hellraiser and the main antagonist of the infernal entities known as pinhead and the Cenobites. Be part of the list final girls where the vast majority fight serial killers and monsters is something worthy, but fighting Hell’s entities is another level and deserves its due recognition.

The character appears in:

Hellraiser: Hell Reborn (1987);

(1987); Hellraiser 2: Dark Reborn (1988);

(1988); Hellraiser 3: Hell on Earth (1992) and

(1992) and Hellraiser: 4 The Cursed Inheritance (2002).

Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt)

Evelyn Abbott is the main character in the movie a silent place and in the sequel movie A Quiet Place: Part IIboth led by John Krasinski who is also the protagonist’s husband, Emily Blunt. Evelyn is married to Lee Abbott (John Krasinski), and they have four children: Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), beau (Cade Woodward) and a baby. Evelyn’s main obstacles are the physical challenges of pregnancy and preparing for the harsh reality of raising a child in a world where survival demands silence.

When facing extremely agile and ferocious aliens, as well as being pregnant with three children, Evelyn is certainly one of the final girls with more grit and determination to survive and protect their own.

RELATED PUBLICATION | Emily Blunt: Meet the actress and her best films

The character appears in:

Angela Vidal (Manuela Velasco)

Angela Vidal lived by Manuela Velasco is the main protagonist of the film series REC and the hidden antagonist of [REC] 2: Possessed (2009) and [REC] 4: apocalypse (2014) when she is possessed by the demon she possessed Tristana Medeiros (Javier Botet).

Despite being the antagonist in subsequent films, in the first feature the character bravely faces the unknown and the unique way of filming the feature film. Paco Plaza and Jaume Balagueró make the spectator to be on the front line with this final girl.

The character appears in:

REC (2007);

(2007); [REC] 2: Possessed (2009) and

(2009) and [REC] 4: apocalypse (2014).

Alice Hardy (Adrienne King)

Alice L. Hardy was a budding artist and one of the hired counselors at Camp Crystal Lake in 1979. She appears as the main protagonist of the horror film slasher Friday 13 (1980) and even facing and surviving the attacks of the serial killer Jason Voorheesthe character played by adrienne king is the victim of the villain in the long sequel.

The character appears in:

Friday 13 (1980) and

(1980) and Friday the 13th – Part 2 (1981).

READ TOO:

Dark Nights #12 | the 10 serial killers most iconic of cinema

Subscribe to Feededigno’s YouTube

Watch our reviews of movies, series, games and books on our channel on YouTube. Click here and sign up to follow our content every week there too!