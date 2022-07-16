Dbrand Nothing Phone 1 troll with “transparent design” case for other devices

One of the great differentials of the new Nothing Phone 1 is its rear with transparent glass and functional LEDs. However, if it depends on the case manufacturer Dbrand, this will not be something exclusive to the smartphone of the company of Carl Pei.

That’s because the company simply released a collection of cases that follow the white and gray geometric style of the Nothing Phone 1’s internal components. These cases can be used on select devices.

On its official website, Dbrand offers cases from the “Something” line for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The price ranges from US$25 (~R$136) to US$50 (~R$272).

A curious detail is that the name “Something” is complemented with the slogan “It’s better than nothing” on Dbrand’s official website. That is, “Something” — the name of the case line — “is better than nothing” — the name of the smartphone manufacturer.

See the design below: