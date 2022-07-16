Dbrand Nothing Phone 1 troll with “transparent design” case for other devices

One of the great differentials of the new Nothing Phone 1 is its rear with transparent glass and functional LEDs. However, if it depends on the case manufacturer Dbrand, this will not be something exclusive to the smartphone of the company of Carl Pei.
That’s because the company simply released a collection of cases that follow the white and gray geometric style of the Nothing Phone 1’s internal components. These cases can be used on select devices.
On its official website, Dbrand offers cases from the “Something” line for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The price ranges from US$25 (~R$136) to US$50 (~R$272).
A curious detail is that the name “Something” is complemented with the slogan “It’s better than nothing” on Dbrand’s official website. That is, “Something” — the name of the case line — “is better than nothing” — the name of the smartphone manufacturer.
See the design below:
Commenting on the matter, Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz said that Nothing’s main appeal is the aesthetics of its device. Therefore, other users can have access to it without having to buy the device.
If we can’t cover Nothing’s smartphone, then how do we profit from it? Our view is that we won’t have many branded smartphones on the market, as the company is unknown and untested.
It is worth remembering that Dbrand is known for its sarcastic marketing and for making fun of technology companies. The company even received a court notification from Sony for releasing options to replace the PS5’s side plates.
After redesigning the product, Dbrand relaunched the signs with the name “Checkmate, lawyers”. For now, Nothing has not commented on the launch of the “Something” line.