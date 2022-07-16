Despite not being that far from being released, big ddetails about the plot Shazam! The Fury of the Gods are still currently unknown. the ddevelopment of The sequel began shortly after the original film was released in 2019, but production suffers from multiple delays related to COVID-19.

READ MORE!

After several changes to the release date, Shazam! Gods Fury is scheduled to hit theaters in December. But now the director David F. Sandberg finally talked about an important fan theory for his movie. Sandberg took to Instagram to share a short comic about his time in the making of Shazam 2.

In the story (Via Screenrant), he hilariously addressed theories about the participation of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam in the film, claiming he never got to meet the actor. However, given Johnson’s acting skills, he may have met the star and not even realized it.

In DC Comics, Black Adam is Shazam’s main enemy. Black Adam also has the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury. Born into slavery in Ancient Egypt, Teth-Adam became a warrior for the Mage Shazam, before his powers turned him into a tyrant.

Ever since Johnson was cast as the anti-hero, fans have been eager to see him take on Shazam from Zachary Levi. However, there is still hope that Johnson will also appear in Shazam! Gods Fury. Either way, fans are hoping the villain’s introduction could lead to a cinematic showdown between the two metahumans sooner rather than later.