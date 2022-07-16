Dog stars in scene of emotion at Australian airport and counts millions of views

Image: Social Networks/Reproduction – AEROIN Edition





a breed dog Golden retriever, called Hugi, caused a stir in a video depicting a beautiful reunion and posted on TikTok. The scenes were filmed late last month at Sydney International Airport in Australia.

After three long months away from his tutor, Hugi, who has more than 104,000 followers on the Chinese video platform, was taken to the airport terminal to welcome his owner and, with his charisma, won over many who passed by, in addition to the more than 20 million viewers who have already seen the video (below).

Hugi’s happiness when he finds the tutor is noticeable. With balloons containing love phrases tied together, he soon finds her, runs to her and gives her a big, warm hug. Families and other passengers next door, upon seeing the scene, smile broadly at the happy and unexpected event.

The scenes, in addition to attracting attention, show that the component of emotion is always present in airports, a place of many receptions and farewells.

@goldenretriever_hugi 3 months apart ❤️ #airport #love #dogs #goldenretrieverlife #missedyou #puppydog #doglove #goldenretrieverpuppy ♬ original sound – 🤍 Fav Tunes 🤍

