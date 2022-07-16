Domingo Maior: Globo shows the film ‘Momentum’ this Sunday (17/07/2022)

O Major Sunday shows this weekend another action and thriller movie. This Sunday, July 17, Globo shows the feature momentum in the traditional late-night session on Sundays. The film is an American production released in 2015 and airs right after the Vai Que Cola program.

The Sunday Major movie is directed by filmmaker S. Stephen Campanelli and features Morgan Freeman, James Purefoy, Olga Kurylenko, Jenna Saras, Karl Thaning and Lisa Leonard in the cast.

Sunday Major Synopsis and trailer

Alex is a mysterious thief. She ends up being subpoenaed by her ex-partner in crime to execute one last heist. However, she quickly discovers that she wasn’t called just to steal some diamonds as he had informed her. A brutal killer is now on her hunt and she must discover the lies behind the heist and the secrets of the men who made her a target.

Watch the trailer for Momentum, the Sunday Major movie:

More movies on Globe

Right after Domingo Maior on Globo, the movie theatersession dedicated to classic films.

This Sunday, the carioca broadcaster shows the film Armageddon, 1998 blockbuster with a team of Hollywood actors. The cast includes Ben Affleck, Steve Buscemi, Will Patton, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler and Bruce Willis.

In the film, to prevent an asteroid from crashing into Earth, NASA sends a team of oil drillers to it, whose mission is to place a nuclear charge right at its center.

Sessão Cinemaço airs at 1:50 am, after Sunday Major, according to Globo’s official schedule.