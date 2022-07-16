Don’t make these mistakes! 5 Items You Should NOT Keep in the Bathroom

O Restroom it is a place in our house that is extremely different from the others because of the activities carried out there, so what should be used in that area are very specific things. Therefore, everyone should know that only what is really needed should be kept in this room.

We have a habit of leaving things in the bathroom at random. Yes, things that don’t belong there and that might even be dangerous. Do you have something like this in your bathroom? These are the five items that should NOT be there under any circumstances.

Electronic devices

Unless the appliance itself is waterproof and damp, it should not be left in the bathroom. This is a place that involves a lot of water, whether from the tap, the shower or even the humidity that is in the air when we take a shower.

This means that any electrical appliance, even shavers, should not be there. They should be used and then stored elsewhere, as this avoids the chance of a short and/or other unprovoked damage.

Toothbrush

Okay, this one might sound weird, but it makes sense. The bathroom is where you brush your teeth, but it’s also where you do your “needs”. According to research carried out at the University of Manchester, leaving your toothbrush in the bathroom can cause it to accumulate more than 10 million bacteria.

Even if you can’t see them, they’re there because they go into the air when you flush, so it’s good to make sure the toothbrush stays clean when you leave it in the bedroom, only taking it to the bathroom when you use it.

Nail polishes

Of course, it’s normal to keep some beauty products like nail polish in the bathroom, but we’ve already said that this is not a good idea! The humidity in the bathroom and the temperature to which the baths can reach can spoil the product by compromising its quality, as well as its validity.

Towels

Another item that you might be surprised to see here, but you may have already noticed that humidity is bad for just about everything! A towel in such a humid environment can perfectly create some fungus, especially if it is already half wet. Try to let it dry in a warm and dry environment.

Medicines

We see this a lot in movies, because in the bathroom there is always a compartment for medicine. And again the humidity, now added to the poor ventilation of the place, can end up compromising the quality of the medicine very much.

And we don’t even need to talk about the high risk you are subject to when taking spoiled medicine, right? In addition, its effect becomes practically null, so it is very dangerous!

The best thing to do is take no chances and keep your medicine away from this temperature change.