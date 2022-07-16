Drug Trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero, Most Wanted by US Drug Enforcement Agency, Captured in Mexico | World

Mexican drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero, the most wanted fugitive by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), was captured this Friday (15) in Mexico.

Caro Quintero, 69, one of the leaders of the defunct Guadalajara cartel, was detained by naval agents in the northern state of Chihuahua, according to local media reports. The US had offered a $20 million reward for information leading to his capture.

Rafael Caro Quintero: who is the most wanted mega-drug dealer by the US drug agency

He was wanted for the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and other crimes related to drug trafficking and organized crime. The story of Kiki Camarena’s kidnapping and death was portrayed in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico.

Founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, Caro Quintero was one of the top capos of the 1980s and one of the first to ship drugs on a large scale to the United States.

Quintero denies accusations

Born on October 3, 1952 in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, Caro Quintero, who amassed a great fortune, founded his cartel together with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, alias “Don Neto”.

Caro Quintero was arrested in 1985 and had been on the run since 2013 when he left prison due to a court decision that was later overturned.

After his release, the United States government demanded his capture for extradition purposes, on charges of kidnapping and murder of a federal agent, violent crimes, possession and distribution of cocaine and marijuana, among others.

In an interview with the weekly Proceso in 2016, while he was on the run, Caro Quintero denied having ordered Camarena’s murder.

“I had never talked about this case, it’s the first time (…). I didn’t kidnap him, I didn’t torture him and I didn’t kill him,” he said.

At the time, the capo also said that, after several years in the drug trade, he just wanted to “live in peace”.

“The only thing I’m looking for is peace and I apologize to Mexican society for the mistakes I’ve made,” he said.