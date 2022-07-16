Dua Lipa sparks debate after going to wedding in almost white dress

One of Dua Lipa’s recent outfits sparked a debate on social media after fans both praised and criticized her off-white wedding guest look.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer shared a series of images of herself posing in a sheer lace dress Instagram y twitter. The outfit, which consisted of pieces from Bottega Veneta’s Fall 2022 runway, according to harper’s bazaarfeatured a sheer lace dress with straps and ruffle details in a light lavender color that looked almost white, which the singer styled with matching long gloves, sunglasses, and metallic boots.

In the caption, Lipa seemed to suggest she wear the outfit for someone’s big day, as she wrote, “wedding season” with two bow tie emojis, and PopSugar reported that the singer attended her friend Olive Uniacke’s wedding over the weekend. .

On social media, some fans questioned the appropriateness of the ‘Levitating’ singer’s choice of clothing, with many claiming it is too close to white and as such should be off-limits.

“A rare mistake by my queen,” one person wrote on Twitter. “If it’s your wedding, you should stop now. If it’s not your wedding, why [demonios] Do you dress in white?

“Honey, who told you it’s okay to wear white to a wedding?” another person asked.

A third person on Instagram wrote: “The white dress is not [en] Your marriage? This is pity for other people and low self-esteem.”

However, other fans have come to Lipa’s defence, with some noting that the dress is actually “lavender” or “lilac” in color rather than white and therefore appropriate.

Fans also praised Lipa’s style in general, noting how “beautiful” she looked in the dress.

“So beautiful,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “Imagine this is your wedding and Dua shows up at this, I’d give her my ring.”

“She is the main character,” another person tweeted.

The singer’s post came hours before she walked the Balenciaga show in Paris, France, where Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director, launched her second couture collection for the luxury brand.

In honor of its new collection, the fashion house invited several celebrities to show, and Lipa was joined by Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Christine Quinn from selling sunset.

During the show, the ‘One Kiss’ singer modeled a one-shoulder neon yellow dress and long black gloves. The side of the outfit also had a long train attached, which she wrapped around her waist.

On social media, Lipa and her fellow runway models were praised by fans, with many describing the women as “iconic”.

Lipa isn’t the first celebrity to spark a debate over wedding guest etiquette. In November 2021, Kendall Jenner attended the wedding of her friend Lauren Pérez and she wore a black dress that featured diamond-shaped cuts and left her midriff exposed.

The model’s choice of clothing also generated mixed reactions on social media. Many fans questioned whether the outfit was appropriate and accused Jenner of trying to outshine the bride.

According to the wedding website The Knot, guests should try to follow the event’s dress code if specified by the bride and groom. In addition to not recommending wearing white, women are encouraged to dress “with an evening dress or elegant dress” if the dress code is black tie.