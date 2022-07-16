Elderly man goes viral when he falls into a virtual reality simulator

posted on 07/15/2022 22:32



Elderly man experiences virtual reality, gets excited, but loses balance and falls with his face on the simulator, which also falls to the ground – (Credit: Social Networks/Reproduction)

The experience of an elderly man with a virtual reality simulator went viral on social media this Friday (7/15). A video recorded by the old man’s grandson shows that the adventure ended with the man falling and the device being overturned in the middle of a shopping mall in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo.

The incident took place on the night of this Thursday (14/7) at Shopping Praiamar and did not cause any injuries to the elderly. The man’s grandson — who does not appear in the video — films the excited moment.

“Grandpa with VR here, oh, ball show”, says the boy, showing his grandfather already wearing VR (virtual reality) glasses and the device on which he shows what he lives in the digital world. Beside him, an employee guides the elderly’s actions. You can hear her situate the man as she says he begins the experience in virtual reality, in an elevator that will take him to the top of a building.

There, he must walk on a wooden board and, when he reaches the end of it, he must throw himself, taking a step off the platform. In the real world, the elderly man had to climb a structure that simulates the board, which was only a few centimeters higher than the floor level. At all times, you can hear the man’s grandson cheering for him. “Go, grandpa, don’t be afraid, you’re a paratrooper”, the boy shouts excitedly.









Upon reaching the end of the platform, his grandson cheers “Fall, fall, fall, grandpa” and the old man jumps instead of taking a step. He loses his balance and lands face down on the simulator, which also falls to the ground. “Wow, grandpa… grandpa!’, says the boy who continues filming and doesn’t react while other shoppers help the old man to get up. A few seconds later, he films the grandfather standing, who says everything is fine and smiles at the situation.

“He got excited right away. Instead of taking the step, he jumped.” g1 the person responsible for the virtual reality equipment, who also assured that “nothing serious happened” and that “the family found the situation funny”.

The management of Praiamar Shopping informed the portal g1 that the elderly person “was promptly attended to and had no injuries”. The company also said that the attraction has attracted attention during the July school holidays and that it is available to “provide unique moments for the whole family”.