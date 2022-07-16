Elderly woman celebrates 104 years in the same house where she was born: “It means everything to me”

Owner Elsie Allcock was born in 1918 and has lived in the same house for 104 years. And woe to anyone who thinks of taking it out one day! She loves where she lives.

“I never wanted to live anywhere else. This is my home and it means everything to me (…) When Bill and I got married, we decided that we would never leave here,” said the elderly woman.

This nice lady, who lives in Huthwaite, UK, has seen a lot in her life! She has witnessed two world wars, the passage of four kings and queens and 25 prime ministers throughout her country’s history.

Childhood and adolescence home

In the big, comfortable house, Elsie has sweet memories of her childhood and adolescence. In 1960, after her father passed away, the residence was left to her and her late husband.

“My mom, Eliza, died when I was 14, so I stayed to take care of my dad. My father died in 1949 and we finally bought the house in the 1960s after we closed a deal with the owner,” she recalls.

Today, the house her father rented in 1902 for $36 at the time is worth about $90,100. Elsie bought the house for 250 pounds, equivalent to R$1,603 reais!

The property has undergone very few changes and the bathrooms, which are from the time, still work.

“I wouldn’t be happy anywhere else,” he said.

where did you raise the children

Elsie also said that she has beautiful memories of her children and grandchildren who were born and raised on the property. A widow, the lady has 2 children, 6 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

And the children agree with her and also keep many memories of everyone together. Including their son Ray, who was born in this house and moved in shortly before his father passed away.

“This residence is the focal point for the whole family. She will never leave here. She loves it and has said she hopes we can keep her when she leaves,” she reported.

How beautiful! Check out beautiful photos of this grandma’s life in the house:

