Elton John Writes Songs for “The Devil Wears Prada” Musical – Blog Amaury Jr.

Elton John is writing the music for the upcoming stage adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada.” In an interview with People, the singer revealed that the songs will surprise fans, saying that the songs are modern and innovative. “It’s one of my favorite movies and the subject of the movie cries out for music too,” said John. “But I just thought, ‘You have to have characters that you can write for. [músicas] and you have to have a backdrop that can inspire you musically,’ and the film does.”

The singer said he enjoyed writing 20 songs for the show alongside writing partner Shaina Taub. “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical” is based on Lauren Weisberger’s fashion novel and the classic film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. The musical’s cast will be led by Tony winner Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly and Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs, characters who were respectively played by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the film. Audiences will be able to see the play from July 19 to August 21 at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theater.