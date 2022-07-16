Emma Watson nominates 10 books that changed her life!

Emma Watson recommends books? Yup. Well, here are tips from Emma Watson, the eternal Hermione of Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast Did you know that the actress is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador? So it is. Because of this, she started reading many books on women’s issues, until she had an idea: to set up a virtual reading group where each month the participants read a book and discuss it. The group is called Our Shared Shelf and brings together people from all over the world to discuss taboo topics in society.

NotaTerapia separated 10 books that Emma Watson indicates and that changed her life and that of many women in the group! Check out.

The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler

Published in 140 countries, The Vagina Monologues marked an entire generation with Eve Ensler’s hilarious and revealing vision of what was until then considered a no-go zone, “the one-who-should-not-be-named”, a mystery even for the women themselves. This revolutionary work brings together a series of luxurious, touching, simple and, above all, human stories, which transformed the question mark that used to hover over the female anatomy into a permanent sign of victory.

Buy at a discount here!

All About Love, bell hooks

What is love anyway? Is this a question so subjective, so opaque? for bell hooks, when we pulverize its meaning, we get further and further from understanding it. In this book, the first volume of her Trilogy of Love, the author seeks to elucidate what love really is, whether in family, romantic and friendship relationships or in religious experience.

Buy here!

The Color Purple, Alice Walker

the color purple is the story of Celie – around the period from 1900 to 1940 -, poor, black and practically illiterate, in the South of the United States. Brutalized since childhood, the young woman was raped by her stepfather and then forced to marry Albert, a violent widower, father of four, who saw his wife as a maid and routinely inflicted physical and moral suffering on her.

Buy here!

Argonauts, Maggie Nelson

A work of “autotheory” that brings current, fearless and timely ideas about desire and identity, about the limitations and possibilities of love and language. Its central theme is a novel: the author’s relationship with the artist Harry Dodge. She chronicles the experience of falling in love with Dodge, a gender-fluid person, as well as the path taken up to and during her pregnancy.

Buy here!

My Life on the Road, Gloria Steiman

Writer, activist, organizer and inspirational leader, Gloria Steinem narrates a candid account of her life as a traveler My Life on the Road is the moving and profound story of Gloria’s growth and also of a revolutionary movement for equality – and how surprising encounters on the road helped shape both.

Buy here!

Mom & Me & Mom by Maya Angelou

Last book published by poet and activist, Maya Angelou, Mom & Me & Mom describes his troubled relationship with his mother, businesswoman Vivian “Lady” Baxter, with whom he returned to live at the age of 13, after ten years under the care of his paternal grandmother. The autobiographical yet poetic narrative tells how the (re)construction of this relationship between mother and daughter in search of reconciliation took place, which ends up being translated into a powerful story of love and healing.

Buy here!

Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

Marjane Satrapi (Gabrielle Lopes) is an 8-year-old Iranian girl who dreams of becoming a prophetess in order to save the world. Beloved by her parents and adored by her grandmother, Marjane follows the events that lead to the downfall of the Shah in her country, along with his brutal regime. The new Islamic Republic begins, which controls how people dress and act. This forces Marjane to wear a veil, which encourages her to become a revolutionary.

Buy here!

How to be a Woman, Caitilin Moran

There has never been a better time to be a woman. They can vote, they’re on the pill, they’re at the top of the music charts, they’re elected presidents and prime ministers, and they haven’t been accused of witchcraft and burned since 1727. However, some nagging questions remain: Do men deep inside hate them? What should they call their breasts? Why are panties getting smaller and smaller? And why do people insist on asking when they are going to have children?

Buy here!

Half Heaven – Turning Oppression Into Opportunity for Women Around the World

This is a non-fiction book by Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn published by Knopf in September 2009. The book argues that the oppression of women around the world is “the main moral challenge” of the current era, as is the struggle against slavery was in the past. The title comes from Mao Zedong’s 1968 statement meaning “women hold half the sky”, although the authors cite it only as a “Chinese proverb”.

Hunger Makes Me a Modern Woman by Carrie Brownstein

Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl is a 2015 memoir by Carrie Brownstein, member of the band Sleater-Kinney. The book is about her life in and around music and begins with her as a hyper-performative young nerd running for vice president of her Washington State elementary school. Along the way, Brownstein chronicles the excitement and contradictions within the burgeoning and fiercely independent music subculture of the time, including experiences that planted the seeds for the observational satire of the popular Portlandia television series years later.

Source