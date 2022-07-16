EU suggests new measures against Russia

Admin 22 seconds ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

“We are proposing to tighten sanctions against Russia and extend them until January 2023,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of liquor in two minutes; Look

Published on 07/15/2022, at 1:16 pm Playback / Video BNews newsroom A 23-year-old died after …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved