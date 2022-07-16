EU suggests new measures against Russia

“We are proposing to tighten sanctions against Russia and extend them until January 2023,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

TASS – The European Commission, the governing body of the European Union, has proposed a new package of sanctions against Moscow, including an embargo on Russian gold imports, and extended them until next January, the body said in a statement on Friday.

“Therefore, we are proposing today to reinforce our tough EU sanctions against the Kremlin, enforce them more effectively and extend them until January 2023,” said EU President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Today’s package will introduce a new import ban on Russian gold, while strengthening our dual use and advanced technology export controls. In doing so, it will reinforce the alignment of EU sanctions with those of our EU partners. G7. It will also strengthen reporting requirements to tighten asset freezes,” the statement noted.

“The package also reiterates that EU sanctions in no way target trade in agricultural products between third countries and Russia. Likewise, the text clarifies the exact scope of some financial and economic sanctions,” the EC said. “Finally, it is proposed to extend the current EU sanctions by six months, until the next review at the end of January 2023,” he added.

The decision must now be approved by the EU Council and should take place by the end of July.

