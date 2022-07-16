EU takes Hungary to European court for law against LGBTQIA+ community

In the view of the European Union, Hungarian law violates ‘fundamental rights of people’; Budapest says aim is to protect children and minors

REUTERS/Yves Herman

Referral to the CJEU is a step that is foreseen in the infringement procedure opened in July 2021, which started with a letter from Brussels to Budapest



The European Commission has decided to take the Hungary to Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for the adoption of a law that, in the bloc’s view, discriminates against people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. In the Commission’s view, the law “violates (…) the fundamental rights of people – in particular, people LGBTQIA+ – and, in relation to these fundamental rights, the values ​​of the EU”. Referral to the CJEU is a step that is foreseen in the infringement procedure opened in July 2021, which began with a letter from Brussels to Budapest. The Hungarians, in turn, claim that the legislation is only intended to protect children and minors. The EU says the protection of children is an “absolute priority”, but added that Hungary’s law contains “provisions that are not justified on the basis of the protection of these fundamental interests and are disproportionate”.

For the Commission, the law “identifies and attacks content that promotes or portrays what is called ‘divergence of one’s own identity corresponding to sex at birth, sex change or homosexuality’ for minors”. The group will also take Hungary to court for “infringing EU telecommunications regulations”, for having rejected the Klubradio network’s request for the use of radio spectrum for “questionable” reasons, in the EU’s view. According to the bloc, Hungary used the rules “in a disproportionate and discriminatory manner”. Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market.

*With information from AFP