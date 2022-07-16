Expertise in PT treasurer’s assassin’s cell phone may bring a new element to the investigation, says delegate | West and Southwest

Delegate Camila Cecconello, responsible for the murder case of PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda by federal criminal police and Bolsonaro supporter Jorge Guaranho, said on Friday night (15) that the forensic examination of the perpetrator’s cell phone could bring facts that change the direction of research.

After criticism throughout this Friday, after stating that the police investigation that investigates the case was concluded, the delegate admitted that the expertise of Jorge Guaranho’s cell phone can still bring new elements to the investigation.

“The first step we took was to request and try to find out who was in possession of this cell phone, and we immediately represented the seizure of the cell phone and authorization for access. And extracting the contents from that cell phone is important, because on the cell phone, the author may have often commented that he was going to do it, he may have given some opinion. So, cell phone analysis is very important and can bring some new element to the investigation”, stated Camila.

“But as we have a deadline to meet, otherwise failure to meet the deadline could lead to the release of this suspect, the defendant, we have to report the investigation with the elements that we have and of course wait”, added the delegate, to explain the agility in completing the survey.

The deadline to deliver the survey would end next Tuesday (19).

Earlier, the police said that they anticipated the end of the works because they already had the elements they needed to make the indictment. And that there was no need to wait for all the forensics, including the murderer’s cell phone.

Criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho was indicted for doubly qualified homicide, for clumsy reasons and collective danger, by posing a risk to other people.

The delegate who commanded the task force said there was no evidence that it was a political crime.

“For you to frame a political crime, which is the law of crimes against the democratic state of law, you have some requirements, such as, for example, preventing or hindering a person from exercising their political rights. So, it is difficult for us to say that this murder occurred because the author wanted to prevent the exercise of that victim’s political rights. We analyze that when he arrived at the scene he had no intention of firing. He intended to provoke. And we believe that this intensification of this discussion between them, this escalation of the discussion between the two, is what ended up causing the author to return and commit the murder”, said Camila.

“In this first moment, it is very clear that there was a provocation and a discussion due to political opinions. Now, when he returns home and decides to return, there is not enough evidence in the file to indicate that he returned because he wanted to commit a hate crime against a person or persons from a political party other than his own. What we have is the testimony of the wife, who says that he claimed he was going to return because he felt humiliated because the victim would have thrown stones and dirt inside the car and hit his wife and son”, he added.

From the beginning of the case, Guaranho’s defense points out that there was no political motivation.

The defense of Marcelo Arruda’s family questioned what he called the “rush” in the investigations and defended the thesis that the PT treasurer was killed for political reasons.