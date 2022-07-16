Expertise on murdered PT’s cell phone can change the direction of the investigation, says delegate

After stating that the police investigation that investigates the case was concluded, the delegate suffered a lot of criticism. Cecconello admitted that the expertise of Jorge Guaranho’s cell phone can still bring new elements to the investigation: “The first step we took was to request and was to try to find out who was in possession of that cell phone, and we immediately represented the seizure of the cell phone and the authorization to access […] Extracting the contents of this cell phone is important, because on the cell phone the author may have often commented on what he was going to do, he may have given some opinion. So, cell phone analysis is very important, and it can bring some new element to the investigation”.

“But as we have a deadline to meet, otherwise failure to meet the deadline could lead to the release of this suspect, the defendant, we have to report the investigation with the elements that we have and of course wait”, added the delegate. The deadline for submitting the inquiry would end next Tuesday (19). Earlier, the police had said that they anticipated the end of the work because they already had the necessary elements to make the indictment, there being no need to wait for all the expertise – such as the murderer’s cell phone.

Criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho was indicted for doubly qualified homicide, for clumsy reasons and collective danger, by posing a risk to other people. The delegate who handled the case said “there is no evidence that it was a political crime”. “For you to frame a political crime, which is the law of crimes against the democratic state of law, you have some requirements, such as, for example, preventing or hindering a person from exercising their political rights”. For Camila, “it is difficult to say that this murder occurred because the author wanted to prevent the exercise of that victim’s political rights. We analyze that when he arrived at the scene he had no intention of shooting. He intended to provoke. And we believe that this intensification of this discussion between them, this escalation of the discussion between the two, is what ended up causing the author to return and commit the murder”.

The delegate added: “In this first moment, it is very clear that there was a provocation and a discussion due to political opinions. Now, when he returns home and decides to return, there is not enough evidence in the file to indicate that he returned because he wanted to commit a hate crime against a person or persons from a political party other than his own. What we have is the testimony of the wife, who says that he claimed that he was going to return because he felt humiliated because the victim would have thrown stones and dirt inside the car and hit his wife and son”.

Guaranho’s defense points out that from the beginning there was no political motivation; already the defense of Marcelo Arruda’s family argues that there was, in addition to questioning the “rush”, according to them, in the investigations. “Marcelo’s case, we continue to highlight, was political in nature. His murder was motivated by political intolerance, a hate crime”, says lawyer Ian Vargas.