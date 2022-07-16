‘Fast & Furious 10’: Ludacris Says “Fans Will Be SURPRISED” By The End Of The Franchise

Who follows the franchise?Fast and furious’ knows that each film manages to push the boundaries of action and adventure set in the previous ones.

And it seems that the 10th film also promises to surprise the public, as he assured ludacris during an interview for the Entertainment Tonight.

“With every movie we make, I think, ‘How can we get over this? How can you get over something like going into space in a car?’ But there are some twists prepared. There are even more characters being introduced that will blow your mind… There are a lot of conclusions and fans will be very surprised.”

Asked how he felt to be part of such an enduring franchise, the interpreter of Tej Parker replied:

“The Fast family is a real off-screen family and we are the luckiest cast in the world, believe me. In most movies out there, each actor follows suit after the cameras stop rolling. It’s different with us, our kids know each other and they’re like best friends… They’re like, ‘Oh, that’s uncle. come. oh this is uncle Tyrese. this is aunt Michelle‘. They really call them uncles… To be a part of this is the best thing in the world.”

Debut scheduled for May 2023the feature will also feature the return of Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron. Michael Rookerwho made a cameo in ‘fast and furious 9‘ will also return in the new film.

The production will also introduce Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman’), Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’), Daniela Melchior (‘The Suicide Squad’) and Alan Ritchson (‘Reacher’) and Rita Moreno (‘Amor, Sublime Amor’).

please note that Dwayne Johnson will NOT return after your fight with the Vin Dieselas well as director Justin Linwho left the production after conflicts with the actor.

Louis Letterrier (‘The Incredible Hulk’) was hired to direct.

