Fast & Furious 10 Will Have Twists And Surprise Fans, Says Ludacris

After wandering through space in the latest installment of the franchise, the saga of Fast and furious won’t take your foot off the accelerator, promising more surprises and twists for the 10th film. According to ludacrispresent in the series of films since the 2nd, fast 10 will surprise fans:

“Every movie that goes on I think… ‘How can we get over this? How can we go beyond space?’laughed the actor in an interview with ET [via CB]. “We’ll have some twists. Some twists. And we’ll have even more characters introduced in the next one that will blow your mind. There’s a lot of memorable things in the next one.”

fast 10 will mark the debut of Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno in the franchise. Names such as Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang.

Universal confirmed that fast and furious 10 will be on display in May 19, 2023. The direction, before franchise veteran Justin Lin, now will be from Louis Letterrier (The incredible Hulk).

