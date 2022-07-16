Find out how to watch UFC Long Island, an event led by Ortega vs Rodriguez – 07/16/2022

With an important duel for the featherweight division (66 kg) in its main event, UFC Long Island takes place this Saturday (16), at ‘UBS Arena’. The event, led by the confrontation between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, will be broadcast live on the ‘Combate’ channel, starting at 12:00 (Brasilia time).

Members of the top 5 featherweights, Ortega and Rodriguez will measure their eyes on a possible ‘title shot’. The American is coming off a defeat to champion Alexander Volkanovski, in a dispute valid for the UFC’s under-66 kg belt, held in September last year.

Rodriguez was defeated by Max Holloway in his last performance in November. The Mexican – winner of the ‘Latin America’ edition of the reality show ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ in 2014 – is still looking for his first opportunity to fight for the UFC featherweight title.

In the co-main event of the night, Brazilian Amanda Lemos will face American Michelle Waterson, in a match valid for strawweight (52 kg). The other representative of Brazil on the UFC Long Island card is Herbert Burns, brother of Gilbert ‘Durinho’, who returns to the Octagon after a long period out due to an injury, and faces Bill Algeo.

The ‘Combate’ channel broadcasts the event live, starting at 12 pm this Saturday (16). The first two fights on the card will also be shown on the ‘Sportv 3’ channel, on the ‘Combate.com’ website and on the Combate channel on ‘Youtube’. The report of Ag. fight will be attentive and will cover the show, with reports of the main confrontations of the attraction.

Check out the full UFC Long Island card:

Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez

Amanda Lemos vs Michelle Waterson

Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov

Su Mudaerji vs Matt Schnell

Shane Burgos vs Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate

Dalcha Lungiambula vs Puna Soriano

Jack Shore vs Ricky Simon

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs Da-un Jung

Dwight Grant vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Emily Ducote vs Jessica Penne