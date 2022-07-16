Flamengo lineup: team will have at least two changes to face Coritiba | Flamengo

Coach Dorival Júnior will need to make at least two changes to the Flamengo team for the match against Coritiba, this Saturday, at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. Gabigol, suspended, and David Luiz, injured, didn’t even travel.

Faced with the great weariness of the match against Atlético-MG, on Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, there is the possibility of more changes, among them the entry of Ayrton Lucas in the place of Filipe Luís, in a relay process.

In the defense, the favorite to be a starter is Fabrício Bruno, who has already replaced David Luiz during the match against Galo. In place of Gabigol, one of Dorival’s options is Marinho’s entry from the right of the attack.

The probable lineup is: Santos, Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno (Pablo), Léo Pereira and Ayrton; Thiago Maia, João Gomes (Diego), Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Marinho and Pedro.

Rodrigo Caio remains out because of a meniscus injury in his left knee.

Vidal trains for the first time as a Flamengo player

Flamengo is ninth in the Brazilian and will play one more match in Brasília after facing Coritiba. In the fourth, the opponent will be Juventude.

