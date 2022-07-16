Flamengo negotiates with Oscar, midfielder who played with David Luiz

Flamengo keep an eye on the market and could be close to causing a bomb in the transfer market. Midfielder Oscar, ex-Chelsea and the Brazilian national team is quoted to come to Mengão. According to renowned European journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club has already opened negotiations with the midfielder.

“Flamengo opened negotiations with Oscar, ex-Chelsea and currently at the Shanghai SIPG. Agreement would run until January 2023. Oscar is open to changes while negotiations are still ongoing”, says the journalist.

Oscar has a contract with Shanghai SIPG, from China, until November 2024 and according to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at 15 million euros (R$ 81 million). Despite not being a low amount, it is within the Flamengo reality, even if that makes Oscar one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history.

In addition to the Libertadores title with Internacional in 2010, Oscar has a resume with several titles. Some of these were alongside David Luiz, defender of Flamengo. The defender played with Oscar for Chelsea and the two won the 2017 Premier League together, as well as the Europa League 12/13. Oscar is a two-time English champion, and also won the Premier League in 2015. David Luiz had left England to play for PSG, but returned to Chelsea in 2016.

The possible reinforcement of Flamengo also won the English League Cup in 2015. He is still Brazilian champion with São Paulo in 2008, in addition to winning the 2013 Confederations Cup with Brazil. In China, where he is currently, he also won cups: the 17/18 Chinese Championship and the 18/19 Chinese Supercup.

The player is 30 years old, wears 8 and is the captain of Shanghai. In the current Chinese Championship season, he has three games, one goal and one assist, according to Sofascore.

