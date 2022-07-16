Flamengo’s lineup leaked! See probable team against Coritiba for the Brazilian

Flamengo welcomes Coritiba this Saturday (16), at 7pm, at Estádio Mané Garrincha, in Brasília. The match is valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. With 21 points in 16 games, Rubro-Negro needs to win in order not to take off from the front pack.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, coach Dorival Junior will start the game with a team that is more reserve than mixed. After the exhausting match against Atlético-MG, the main names of the team go to the bench.

Venê posted on his Twitter profile that Flamengo’s probable lineup this Saturday (16) will be Santos, Matheuzinho, Pablo, Gustavo Henrique, Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Diego Ribas, Victor Hugo, Lázaro, Marinho and Pedro.

There are eight changes in relation to the team that started the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-MG. Gabigol and David Luiz didn’t even travel to Brasília. Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, Leo Pereira, Filipe Luís, Rodinei and Thiago Maia go to the bench.

Coritiba also has embezzlement against Flamengo

Coritiba will not have defender Henrique. Guillermo plays alongside Luciano Castan. On the left side, Egídio, a former Flamengo player, should take the place of Guilherme Biro. Val, who was suspended in the 16th round against Juventude, also returns to Coritiba.

Coritiba should enter the field with Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Guillermo, Luciano Castán and Egídio (Guilherme Biro); Willian Farias, Val and Matías Galarza (Régis); Alef Manga, Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão.

