For ‘duty of impartiality’, Fachin refuses Bolsonaro’s invitation to meet with ambassadors | Elections 2022

Out of a “duty of impartiality”, since he presides over the Electoral Justice, Fachin informed that he cannot attend events organized by candidates or pre-candidates – Bolsonaro is a pre-candidate for reelection.

Dated from Wednesday (13), the invitation signed by Ambassador André Chermont de Lima, head of the Ceremonial of the Presidency of the Republic, does not mention the theme of the meeting with the “heads of diplomatic mission”.

But, in internet broadcasts, Bolsonaro has stated that he intends to question the election results. He frequently attacks the electoral process and electronic voting machines, but he has never presented evidence – he has even admitted this – of the accusations of fraud he usually makes.

“The President of the Superior Electoral Court has instructed me to thank you for the honorable invitation, but, as he who presides over the Court that judges the legality of the actions of pre-candidates or candidates during this year’s election, the duty of impartiality prevents him from doing so. to attend events organized by them”, replied Fernanda Jannuzzi, head of the TSE Ceremonial.

1 of 1 President Jair Bolsonaro and Minister Edson Fachin, President of the Superior Electoral Court — Photo: Estadão Conteúdo and STF President Jair Bolsonaro and Minister Edson Fachin, president of the Superior Electoral Court — Photo: Estadão Conteúdo and STF

The announcement of the meeting with the ambassadors was made by Bolsonaro in a live broadcast via social network on the 7th. 2018

“It will be a PowerPoint showing everything that happened in the 2014 and 2018 elections, documented, as well as these participations by our TSE ministers, who are from the Supreme, about the electoral system”, he declared at the time. Last Tuesday (12), Bolsonaro said that the meeting will bring together “about 50 ambassadors”.

On May 31, the TSE held the event “Information session for embassies: the Brazilian electoral system and the 2022 elections”, in which foreign diplomats heard presentations by ministers and court secretaries about the elections and the electronic voting system.