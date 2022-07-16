For the love of Thor! Why is it so hard for Marvel

Translated from The Conversation

When it was revealed that Natalie Portman would become the “Woman Thor” in Marvel’s latest superhero movie, Thor: Love and Thunderfans were quick to condemn the decision on social media.

Portman was criticized for not being “swole” enough, too small, and generally not what people imagined the character to be. Ten months of intensive workouts and a high-protein diet later, and Portman was being applauded for arms that “could actually throw giant hammers at villains’ heads.”

However, this initial reaction to Portman’s casting attests to how difficult depiction of female superheroes can be for filmmakers when established audiences are often perceived as young, white, cisgender, and male.

It doesn’t seem to matter that the number of women consuming superhero content has increased. Offering feminist representations of characters who could challenge gender-defining masculinity remains an issue.

What does this mean for Portman and the female superheroes who came before her (and those who will come after)? The answer seems to be that superhero movie makers inevitably subvert some gender stereotypes while maintaining others.

In short, they offer symbolic female representation so as not to ostracize the public. So while she may now be more muscular, Portman is still subordinate to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, noting that she is, first and foremost, his love interest.



Few female superheroes

Admittedly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise has at least tried to cast female leads and champion gender issues. For example, the independent Black Widow film was intended, in part, to contribute to the dialogue surrounding the #Timesup and #MeToo movements.

And Thor’s latest offering explores the value of female friendships, with co-star Tessa Thompson attesting that her Valkyrie character is “happy to have found a new sister.”

There is no doubt that female viewers can identify with these powerful women and their stories and, as a result, form positive attitudes towards the superhero genre in general. But that means more superhero movies need to be made with the female viewer in mind.

Such offerings are few and far between, however. Let’s not forget that it took Marvel ten years to give Black Widow her own movie after her original introduction to the franchise (in Iron man 2from 2010).

In many ways, Marvel movies continue to portray women as helpers – damsels in distress, love interests, or subordinate in some way to their male counterparts. In fact, actress Scarlett Johansson has criticized the earlier “hypersexualization” of her character Black Widow.

Likewise, Scarlet Witch, one of the most powerful characters in the Avengers, is often defined by the male relationships in her life. in recent Dr. Stranger in the Multiverse of Madnessshe typifies many unfavorable female tropes, including the “hysterical woman” and the “monstrous mother”.

The hypersexualized stereotype

Treating even powerful female characters as subordinates or dependents can reassure male fans that female superheroes are not a threat to the masculine undertones of the genre, but it does a disservice to female audiences.

Asked to rate graphic novels and superhero movies, most women in one study said they disliked and avoided DC Comics’ Catwoman character because she was presented as manipulative and emotional.

Other research has found that exposure to messages of helplessness can lead to girls feeling demoralized and dissatisfied with their own identities, and overly sexualized depiction of female superheroes can result in lower body esteem in women.

On the other hand, some also rebel against stereotypes. The Hawkeye Initiative, for example, parodies the male gaze within the comic book genre, portraying men in the same absurd costumes and poses normally reserved for female characters.

Male reaction and box office risk

The real question, however, is whether women should even have to challenge such representations. If more movies and comics were made by women for women, perhaps there would be fewer tokenistic representations to begin with.

Marvel dismissed criticism of its female characters, with its president saying the studio has always “went for the powerful woman against the damsel in distress” and pointing to the recent release of female-led superhero movies and TV shows like She-Hulk and Ms Marvel.

The problem is, it’s hard to keep everyone happy. Marvel felt the reaction of male fans more radical to an alleged feminist agenda held by the direction of the studio. captain marvel 2019, for example, was touted as bringing feminism into the Marvel universe, but poor reviews and ratings were attributed, in part, to the perceived political rightness and a narrative based on female agency.

Researchers such as Stephanie Orme have argued that the dominance of men in the superhero genre leaves many female fans feeling alienated and unable to change gender stereotypes precisely because they are not seen as the target audience.

It seems that without more and better movie and comic book superheroes telling female stories, these male-centric genres will continue to alienate female audiences — and fall short of their creative and commercial potential.

Angelique Nairn is Senior Lecturer in Communication Studies at Auckland University of Technology

