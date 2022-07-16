Forest fires hit France and Spain amid heatwave in Europe | World

Wildfires raged across southwestern France and Spain on Saturday, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes as high summer temperatures put authorities on high alert in parts of Europe.

More than 12,200 people have already been evacuated from the French region of Gironde on Saturday morning, as more than 1,000 firefighters try to control the blaze, regional authorities said in a statement.

“We have a fire that will continue to spread until it is stabilized,” Vincent Ferrier, deputy mayor of Langon in Gironde, told a news conference.

2 of 4 Fire truck drives through burning forest near Landiras, France — Photo: Gironde Region Fire Brigade/Reuters Fire truck drives through burning forest near Landiras, France – Photo: Fire Brigade of the Gironde region/Reuters

Forest fires have ravaged France in recent weeks, as well as other European countries such as Portugal and Spain, with almost 10,000 hectares on fire in the Gironde region this Saturday, compared to 7,300 hectares hit on Friday (15).

3 of 4 Smoke from a forest fire fills the sky in Mijas, Spain. — Photo: Jon Nazca/Reuters Smoke from a forest fire fills the sky in Mijas, Spain. — Photo: Jon Nazca/Reuters

In neighboring Spain, firefighters battled a series of fires on Saturday, after days of exceptionally high temperatures that reached 45.7ºC.

The nearly week-long heat wave caused 360 deaths related to the high temperaturesaccording to data from the Carlos III Health Institute.

More than 3,000 people have already been evacuated from their homes due to a massive fire near Mijas, a town in Malaga province that is popular with tourists from northern Europe, the region’s emergency services said in a tweet earlier this month. Saturday.

Many were taken to shelters at a provincial sports center.

“Police drove up and down the road with their sirens on and everyone was told to get out. Just go out. No instructions where to go,” said 83-year-old British retiree John Pretty.

“It’s scary… because you don’t know what’s going on,” said Belgian resident Jean-Marie Vandelanotte, 68.

4 of 4 Helicopter tries to put out fire in Monfrague National Park in Caceres, Spain, during the second heat wave of the year. — Photo: Isabel Infantes/Reuters A helicopter tries to put out a fire in the Monfrague National Park in Caceres, Spain, during the second heat wave of the year. — Photo: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Elsewhere in Spain, fires raged in the Extremadura region, near Casas de Miravete, as helicopters sprayed water on the flames that spread across 3,000 hectares. Two villages were evacuated, and the Monfrague national park was engulfed in flames.