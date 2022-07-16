Full miner! Cruzeiro announces new partial of tickets sold

Cruzeiro announced this Saturday (16) a new partial of tickets sold for the game against Novorizontino-SP, for the 18th round of Serie B. According to the celestial club, 40 thousand fans have already guaranteed their presence in the duel, which will be held on Sunday (17), at 4 pm, in Mineiro.

The cheapest ticket for the match costs R$ 30 (half-price) and the most expensive R$ 150. Tickets in the upper yellow sector are already sold out.

According to cruise, the 5-star member must redeem his ticket on the socio5estrelas.com.br website and upload it to his membership card. In case of purchase of extra tickets, the member must enter the partner’s website and download the ticket via QR CODE – printing the QR CODE on paper is prohibited.

Also according to Raposa, if the QR CODE does not pass through the turnstile, fans must look for the south or north ticket office in the stadium. The download of the QR CODE (e-tickets) will only be available four hours before the opening of the access gates to Mineiro, that is, seven hours before the start of the match.

SINGLE SALE CONDITIONS

The fan who is not a member will be able to buy tickets, through the website: https://ingresso.cruzeiro.com.br for all sectors that are open at the price of full and half. If your ticket has a problem, it will be necessary to go to the service center, located at the ticket office south of Mineiro (please put this information on the e-ticket).

TICKETS VALUES – SINGLE GAME

– Yellow (Bottom) – Integer: BRL 60.00; Sock: BRL 30.00

– Orange (Top and Bottom) – Integer: BRL 60.00; Sock: BRL 30.00

– Red (Top and Bottom) – Integer: BRL 100.00; Sock: BRL 50.00

– Purple (Bottom and Top) – Integer: BRL 150.00; Half: R$ 75.00 – Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 60.00; Sock: BRL 30.00

Visiting fans will also be able to buy their tickets through the website for the Roxo Superior sector, Porto A, for R$ 150.00 for a full ticket and R$ 75.00 for a half ticket.

IMPORTANT: ESPLANADA ACCESS AND FAN MEMBER CARD: To meet PMMG demand, tickets must be validated at the entrance to the esplanade and at the turnstiles. Therefore, no person who does not have their ticket validated at the entrance to the stadium will not be able to enter the esplanade.

SALES PRIORITY SCIOS 5 STARS

Website sales: socio5estrelas.com.br

– Diamond Opening at 12:00h on Wednesday (13/07)

– Tribuna, Internacional, Internacional Kids, Collaborator and Kids Opening at 16:00h on Wednesday (13/07)

– Multichampion and Efficient Opening at 20:00h on Wednesday (13/07)

– Phenomenal and old plans in force* Opening at 08:00h on Thursday (14/07)

– Semper and Bronze Cruise Opening at 14:00h on Thursday (14/07)

– People’s Team Opening at 12:00h on Friday (15/07)

GENERAL SALE: To be made through the website: https://cruzeiro.eleventickets.com

Opening at 6pm on Friday (15/07) – up to 2 tickets per CPF.

CONDITIONS FOR 5 STAR SCIOS

– Scio Diamond: The member will be able to check-in his ticket and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector (diamond space) with a 50% discount, subject to availability.

– Scio Internacional and Scio Internacional Kids: The member is entitled to 1 (one) free ticket per year at Mineiro (which must be validated directly with the exclusive service) through the website https://socio5estrelas.com.br/exterior

IMPORTANT: the free ticket will not be available for site validation. It has to be validated in the exclusive service, according to the availability of the sector.

– Scio Tribuna Azul: The member can check-in his ticket free of charge and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector with a 50% discount, subject to availability.

– Multicampo Partner: The member will be able to buy his ticket with a 75% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Purple Upper, Red (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. You can also buy two more tickets with a 50% discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

– Phenomenal partner: The member will be able to buy his ticket with a 50% discount in the Purple Upper, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors.

You can also buy another ticket with a 50% discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

– Scio Platina (old plan): You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Upper Purple, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Gold (old plan): You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Scio Prata (old plan): You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Scio Cruzeiro Always: The member can buy his ticket with a 50% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), Orange (upper and lower) and Purple Upper sectors, subject to availability.

– Scio Cruise Efficient: The member can redeem his ticket and that of his companion free of charge in the Lower Red sector, subject to availability.

– Scio Bronze (old plan): You can buy your ticket with a 30% discount in the Yellow, Red and Orange sector, subject to availability.

– People’s Team: The member will be able to buy his ticket at the price of R$ 10.00 in the Yellow and Orange sector, subject to availability.

– Scio Kids: The kids partner, up to 12 years old, is entitled to 01 ticket per game in the sector of his/her guardian, subject to availability.