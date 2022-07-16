Globo will show Rogue One – A Star Wars Story

Globo will show in Corujão this Friday (15) to Saturday (16) the film Rogue One – A Star Wars Story. Released in 2016, the feature stars Felicity Jones; Diego Luna; Ben Mendelsohn; Mads Mikkelsen. The direction was done by Gareth Edwards. The film airs right after Comedia na Madruga.

The film tells the story that begins 13 years before the explosion of the first Death Star. Six years had passed since the demise of the Order of the Jedi Knights, the disappearance of the young Jedi Anakin Skywalker, the emergence of the cruel Sith Lord Darth Vader as well as the fact that Emperor Palpatine had transformed the Galactic Republic into the fearsome Galactic Empire. The galaxy was now dominated by dictatorship, slavery and oppression. The Galactic Empire then begins a search for people who can contribute to the construction of a super-weapon.

Jyn Erso goes into hiding as a child when her father, weapons designer Galen Erso, is forcibly recruited by Imperial director Orson Krennic to complete the project for the Death Star, a space station capable of destroying entire planets. Thirteen years later, Galen helps Bodhi Rook, a cargo pilot, smuggle a message to the Rebel Alliance when he is caught. Now an adult, Jyn is freed from Imperial captivity by the Rebellion, who plan to use her to track down her father, and then kill him to stop the weapon being built. She is sent to the planet Jedha with Rebel officer Cassian Andor and his reprogrammed Imperial droid K-2SO in the film that will air on Major Sunday.