gringa celebrities who have Brazilian “roots” – Lifestyle

Not everyone knows, but some celebrities, which we are used to following, are related to Brazil, either because their father, mother or grandmother are Brazilians. Check out our list of 10 names that fit this theme!
Kaya Scodelario – actress
The actress who worked in Wrath of the Titans, Maze Runner: Run or Die, Pirates of the Caribbean 5 and the series Once Upon a Time, is the daughter of a Brazilian and speaks Portuguese fluently.
Hailey Bieber – model
Hailey is a successful model, influencer and businesswoman. She is the daughter of American actor Stephen Baldwin, maternal granddaughter of Brazilian singer Eumir Deodato and wife of famous Canadian singer Justin Bieber.
Camilla Belle – actress
Camilla Belle Routh was born in Los Angeles on October 2, 1986 and is an American actress of direct Brazilian descent. Since 1995 she has participated in several films.
Berrettini – tennis player
One of today’s leading tennis players, Berrettini highlights his Brazilian roots during interviews as his grandmother was born here. He recently played the Rio Open.
Maiara Walsh – actress
Daughter of a Brazilian mother and an American father, Maiara was born in Seattle and moved to São Paulo at just two years old. Already at 11, she went to California to pursue her acting career. She rose to international prominence after her role in the series Cory at the White House.
Alfred Enoch – actor
Alfred is well known for his performances in the Harry Potter series and the How To Get Away With Murder series. He is the son of a Brazilian and speaks Portuguese very well.
Thiago Alcantara – football player
Thiago was born on Italian soil and is now a naturalized Spanish citizen. However, he is the son of Valéria Alcântara and Mazinho, two former Brazilian athletes. Thiago has a successful career in European football.
Jordana Brewster – actress
Anyone who has watched the Fast and the Furious movies will surely remember Jordana. She is the daughter of an American banker and a Brazilian model.
Franco Morbidelli – motorcycle racer
Franco Morbidelli was born in Rome and has a strong relationship with Basil. This is because he is the son of a Pernambuco woman. To highlight his Brazilian roots, the motorcycle rider wears the flag of his mother’s home country on his helmet, along with the striking colors of Italy.
Barbie Ferreira – actress
She is another one who has Brazilian ancestry. The actress, who became best known for playing Kat in Euphoria, was born in the United States, but is the daughter and granddaughter of Brazilian women.