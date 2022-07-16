Guess ge: see the bets of presenters and commentators for the 17th round of the Brasileirão | guess center

After a week full of games in the Copa do Brasil, the 17th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro has arrived. At the guess ge Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras are unanimous against Coritiba, Botafogo and Cuiabá.

In Athletico-PR x Internacional, Hurricane wins. There were five guesses on Athletico’s victory, three on a draw and only one bet on Internacional’s triumph.

At Morumbi, São Paulo receives Fluminense and meets coach Fernando Diniz. Five bettors believe in the victory of Tricolor paulista, while only Alex Escobar believes in the victory of Flu. Another three guesses were in the tie.

In Ceará x Corinthians, only Camila Carelli bet on Timão’s victory. On the other hand, there were four guesses in the triumph of Ceará and another four in the draw.

The Stat Spy, which competes with the presenters and commentators, part of the application of an algorithm on data collected in Brasileirões since 2013, with the analysis of several characteristics of more than 80 thousand finalizations made and more than three thousand games.

Take a look at the general ranking of the Guess ge: