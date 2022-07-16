Half price promotion tries to avoid public failure in Brasilia

Flamengo welcomes Coritiba this Saturday (16), at 7pm, at Estádio Mané Garrincha, in Brasília. Tickets for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship are on sale online and at physical points. According to the newspaper Correio Brasiliense, until midnight on Thursday (14), only nine thousand tickets had been sold.

A brief survey on social networks allows you to quickly identify the main problem for the very low demand, the high prices. The cheapest one was selling for R$100. There are tickets for up to R$250. For this reason, Flamengo took a measure to save the match from having empty stands.

For those who buy at physical points, the presentation of a kilo of non-perishable food guarantees the right to pay the amount referring to the half-price. Apparently, the move worked. Reports are that more than 20 thousand tickets were sold this Friday (15). There are already 32 thousand tickets sold in total.

Tickets are still available for all sectors of the stadium until 3 pm this Saturday (16). Secure your ticket online or find out where to buy it at physical points.

Flamengo wants to win to climb the Brasileirão table

Flamengo arrives in Brasília wanting to avoid the hangover from the great 2-0 victory over Atlético-MG, which took the team to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Now it’s time to think about the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro needs to win so as not to stray from the front pack.

Flamengo will have two important absences in the match at Mané Garrincha. Gabigol, suspended, and David Luiz, spared, did not travel to Brasília. Filipe Luís should not play either, due to minute management. Flamengo should form with Santos, Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Leo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Lazarus (Vitinho).

