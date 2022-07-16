HDD sales are down 33% from last year

Less demand for these devices even puts the format in question: will this be the end of HDDs?

The numbers related to the hard disk drives (HDDs) market are the worst possible, according to information released by the Storage Newsletter. All manufacturers have noticed a sharp drop in demand for these devices in the last year.

Western Digital says we’re “close” to meeting the first 50 TB HDDs

Compared to 2021, the number of HDDs ordered by consumers dropped by 33%. When we take into account the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first of the same year, there is also a drop: around 16%. The drop in demand is mainly due to the segment of final consumers, since among companies there are still signs of a certain stability.

HDD market has been losing ground year after year

In 2010, when demand for these storage devices peaked, no less than 651 million units were sold over 12 months, with an average of 162 million HDDs delivered per quarter. Today, no more than 45 million units are sold per quarter..

Seagate, the segment leader with about 44.7% of the market, sold 13.8% less between April and June 2022 compared to the first quarter of the year. In relation to 2021, the drop is even greater: – 29.7%.

WDC, ranked second in the market with 37.2% market share, has similar numbers: a 16.5% drop in the last quarter and 34.6% less sales compared to 2021.

Toshiba, ranked third in the market with 18.1% market share, has even worse rates: -20.2% compared to the first quarter and -42.8% compared to last year.

Would sudden drops be the beginning of the end for HDDs?

There are several reasons why demand for HDDs has been falling over the years – and this is most noticeable among end consumers like you and me. The number of people using cloud storage solutions has increasedfor simplicity of access and cost reduction.

For regular consumers, the question that remains is: Is it still worth investing in HDDs?

The focus on mobility meant that these devices larger than SSDs were also pushed into the background. Add to that the fact that most machines launched today already come with SSDs and the result is a lack of interest in the product, even with the reduction of the cost per GB stored.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the low period experienced by cryptocurrencies drove miners away from the market and contributed to the drop in demand even more.

Western Digital unveils 22TB and 26TB HDDs with ePMR and OptiNAND technology

So, with the exception of companies that need HDDs to store large amounts of data, for regular consumers the question that remains is: Is it still worth investing in HDDs? For many, the answer is “no” and, because of this, it may be that the downward trend is a one-way street for the format.

LMR, CMR, PMR and SMR: what is it and what is the difference between these technologies in HDDs

Acronyms indicate different ways of recording data



Via: Tom’s Hardware Source: Storage Newsletter