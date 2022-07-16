Hero, Jandrei talks about the evolution of São Paulo with Ceni

A hero in São Paulo’s classification to the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, goalkeeper Jandrei praised the work of Rogério Ceni in front of the São Paulo club. In an interview with journalist André Hernan, today, on YouTube, the archer highlighted the commander’s mentality.

Jandrei explained that Ceni instilled in the squad “indignation” for defeats, as well as the search for triumphs at all costs. The tricolor idol renewed with the club until the end of 2023.

“He (Ceni) has been doing a great job, he deserved to be renewed. He is the main one to bring out the feeling of feeling the defeat, of being indignant and we bought this idea from him, we have been working on that too, to seek victories at all costs”, evaluated Jandrei, who highlighted his evolution as a goalkeeper:

“For me it’s an honor to be coached by him, a guy who was very successful when he was a goalkeeper, who understands a lot about the position. He gives us great support. I’m evolving a lot in these seven months that I’m at the club”, he added.

Yesterday, against Palmeiras, Jandrei shone in the penalty shootout, taking the charges from Raphael Veiga and Wesley to put São Paulo in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Facing, in his opinion, one of the best hitters in the country, the tricolor archer saw Veiga “pressed” in the match for the missed penalty against Santos, at the end of May. Palmeiras’ number 23 isolated a penalty in regulation time and stopped in Jandrei after 90 minutes.

“Veiga had already missed a penalty before, on the beam, so he was already a little under pressure. Maybe he was a little calmer to take that 2-0 penalty. middle of the goal, and ended up getting the ball down, and it went up. In the penalty shootout, I went more or less what I had thought he would do and managed to make the save, which gave us confidence for the sequence of the dispute” , analyzed Jandrei.

“Veiga is one of the best penalty takers in Brazil. He has a penalty in both corners, in the middle, so it’s hard to go just for the study, you have to go also for the ‘feeling’ of the match to be able to read what he’s thinking” , he added.

The goalkeeper also explained the provocation made before the penalty hit, and missed, by Wesley. At the time, he shouted “come I got it” before making the save.

“It’s part, you have to have a little, to destabilize the batter, so we can make him not hit so well. (…) I don’t know if it destabilized him at the time, if he heard, but it worked”, he said. .

42 thousand people in the stadium and you can clearly hear Jandrei entering Wesley’s mind “Come on, I got it” 🤪🤣 pic.twitter.com/pBQIf7JQ7n — SPFC DA OPPRESSION 🇾🇪 (Profile pic is promise) (@spfcdaopressao) July 15, 2022

São Paulo now focuses on the Brazilian Championship and is preparing to face Fluminense, on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Morumbi.