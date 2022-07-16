‘Honey, I Bought A House’. Mónica Jardim advances new season of the real estate program

Mónica Jardim revealed that one is coming new season of Honey, I Bought A House. The home search and purchase program left the small screen in 2020, due to the pandemic.

The presenter of TVI unveiled some projects that he is developing on television and beyond. As far as the small screen is concerned, Mónica Jardim, currently airing on the Queluz de Baixo station’s Sunday program, We are Portugalguaranteed the intention to continue the format Honey, I Bought A Housemoving forward with fifth season.

“For now, let’s see if Querido, Compra Uma Casa returns, because, with the pandemic, we had to take a break, but I hope it returns for season five”confesses to SELFIE. THE TV Guide the information is more in-depth. The presenter reveals that recordings can start in 2022. “We are seeing if we can make progress this year with Querido, Compra Uma Casa”underlines.

Mónica Jardim, host of the four seasons that already make up the program, will keep the role in the new edition. in antenna between 2017 and 2020with interruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Honey, I Bought A House it’s a format “where we can find real cases of Portuguese people looking for a new home”as described by TVI. Participants have the help of teams from the remaxwhich present them with various real estate offers.

In addition to television projects, Mónica Jardim speaks to SELFIE about a new “personal project”, which is currently under development. Without providing much information, the presenter admits that it is an initiative in the area of tourismwith place in Alentejo, to be announced soon. At the Instagramthe face of We are Portugal it’s still good to be a dream “come true”.

