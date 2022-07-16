How much does the country lose from brain drain? – 07/15/2022 – Rogério Gentile

This column was written for the #scienceinelections campaign, which celebrates Science Month. In July, columnists give up their space to reflect on the role of science in the reconstruction of Brazil. who writes is hate Dellagostinprofessor at UFPel, director-president of FAPERGS and president of Confap ​(National Council of State Foundations for Research Support).

Brazil is experiencing an unprecedented crisis in the financing of science, technology and innovation (ST&I). With decreasing investments since the beginning of 2015, the scientific community struggles to keep producing. The current government’s policy has been causing great damage and leaving sequels in this vital area to improve the country’s economic and social development.

In these seven years of crisis, graduate studies continued to grow. In 2015, there were 102 thousand students enrolled in the doctorate; in 2020, 125 thousand, according to GeoCapes. The number of PhD holders increased from 19,000 in 2015 to approximately 25,000 in 2021. Scientific production consequently increased, from 71,406 articles published in 2015 to 101,385 in 2021, according to SciVal. These numbers could lead us to think that we are having very good results, right? Not. The future looks very bleak.

The value of master’s and doctoral scholarships has not been readjusted for over nine years. In the same period, accumulated inflation reached 75%. The master’s scholarship, which in the 1990s was equivalent to more than six minimum wages, today is only 1.2 minimum wages. The doctorate, which came to be equivalent to more than ten minimum wages in 1995, today, paying R$ 2,200, is equivalent to only 1.8 minimum wages. The consequence of this is that the best talents, graduating graduates, are no longer seeking graduate studies. And those who attend postgraduate studies with a scholarship are not able to dedicate themselves fully to research, as they need to look for other sources to be able to maintain themselves.

When the student completes his doctorate, after ten years of studies and research work, what do we have to offer him? A small number of postdoctoral fellowships of R$ 4,100, a value with purchasing power 50% lower than in 2007. In addition to the low value, the number of postdoctoral fellowships, which reached more than 9,000 in 2015, today it is no more than 5,000, including those granted by Capes and CNPq. Our young doctors are forced to seek opportunities in other countries.

How much is Brazil losing with brain drain? We do not know the exact number of PhD graduates who sought opportunities abroad, as there is no control. But there are many, no doubt. The cost of a doctor’s academic training can easily exceed half a million reais, considering the scholarships and the cost of the university where he studied. When we lose it, we are not only losing what it cost, but we are losing a talent that could be helping the country to produce more, innovate, generate wealth and income for us. He, however, finds himself compelled to contribute to another country.

We have to reverse this situation. We need more investments in ST&I, scholarships with decent values ​​and a significant increase in the number of them, especially post-doctoral ones. We need programs to encourage the insertion of PhDs in the business market, as well as expansion in the academic area. We have only 800 doctors per 100,000 inhabitants. We need to increase this density by at least five times to get closer to the proportion of doctors from more developed countries. Without stopping the brain drain, offering decent working conditions in our country, we will not be able to achieve this objective.