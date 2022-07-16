how the virus created to watch people at work works

Bossware is software specifically designed to monitor the routine of employees, trying to manage their productivity. Despite violating certain ethical values, regardless of the institution, the measure has been adopted by some managers. In this case, suspicion ends up coming from the employee himself, who is suspicious of some changes in his devices.

See too: Due to concerns, Apple will have new layer of protection against hacker attacks

In this case, there is no prior request to the worker if he allows this monitoring in excess. Therefore, everyone may be being watched without realizing it, even in records that have nothing to do with their professional routine. With the pandemic, remote action has significantly increased the use of these malware, making the discussion about the limits of private life urgent.

Check out 5 curiosities about how the dreaded bossware works

After the pandemic, the use of bossware increased

Companies around the world use monitoring programs without notifying employees and in the US the percentage of companies that do so is as high as 60%, according to a survey by Digital.com.

Usually generates dismissal

It was observed that after the frequent use of this resource, many employees were dismissed from their positions.

Monitoring goes beyond screens

Basic software usually captures how many times and how often the person pressed keys and the mouse. Advanced platforms enable camera and microphone, completely invading employee privacy.

The use of bossware confronts the LGPD

By exceeding ethical limits of data security, this type of action compromises people’s individuality.

There are no regulations in Brazil

Despite confronting the General Data Protection Law in the country, there are not enough studies to identify the impact of these attitudes on Brazilian companies.