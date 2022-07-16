How to attract customers? Discover 4 Powerful Sympathies

Has your business been generating headaches and you don’t know what else to do to attract customers to your store or trade? It is worth trying one of the sympathies listed below and which were disclosed by the specialist in the subject João Bidu.

Spell to attract customers: use sugar

To make this spell you will need:

1 – Coffee powders;

2 – Ordinary sugar;

3 – Coal;

4 – Some clay container;

5 – Cinnamon.

Preparation mode:

Mix sugar, coffee and cinnamon. Burn the charcoal until it turns to embers and put it inside the clay pot. Keep a positive mindset and spread the powder mixture you just made over the coals. Pray to Saint Expeditus as you do this.

Sunflower seed

According to João Bidu, another way to attract prosperity and attract customers is to bury 7 sunflower seeds in a vase together with a coin of any value. Channel positive energies asking for plants to be born, grow as well as your finances. Do this on a Thursday and remember to water and take good care of the seeds.

Sympathy to attract customers with coarse salt

Ingredients:

Magnet;

Coarse salt

White sheet of paper;

7 bay leaves;

Saucer.

Preparation mode:

Place the magnet in the center of the saucer and write what you want on the blank sheet of paper. Cover the saucer with coarse salt and place the bay leaves on the side of the plate, surrounding it. The leaf needs to be under the salt. Leave sympathy for 9 days at the door of your business and discard after that time.

Use rice to increase sales

Separate the following ingredients to make this sympathy to attract customers:

250 grams of rice;

10 tablespoons of cinnamon powder;

1 container.

Mix all the ingredients inside the pot and keep it inside a drawer at work. Tap the mix every Monday and Thursday.