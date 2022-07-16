How to create a bot on Telegram | BotFather

Bots are common in messaging apps, especially if you run a community or business. So, learn how to create a bot on Telegram below. Also know the main commands to use with the “robot”.

Creating a bot on Telegram does not depend on external tools or secret codes. The feature is made available by the messenger itself, through “BotFather”, which is what the official Telegram bot is called. The entire procedure can be done in the app for Android and iPhone (iOS) mobile phones.

How to put a bot on Telegram from mobile

Open the Telegram app on your phone; Tap the search bar at the top of the screen and type “botfather” (without quotes); Tap on the “BotFather” option. The official Telegram bot is the one with the verified icon next to its name; In the conversation with the bot, tap “Start” to see the list of available commands; Type the command “/newbot” (without quotes) to create a bot on Telegram; Choose a new name for the bot. Then enter a username that ends in “bot”, without spaces. Examples: CanaltechBot, Canaltech_Bot; Wait for the bot to be created in Telegram.

BotFather helps to create bot on Telegram. At the end, save the API token to control the bot (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Ready. Once you create a bot on Telegram, BotFather will send you a message with the link to your bot’s conversation. This is an indication that other people will be able to find your bot using Telegram search.

You will also see an API token generated by BotFather. Keep this number in a safe place and do not share it with anyone, as only those who have the token will be able to use the bot.

What is a bot on Telegram?

bot is the English abbreviation for the word robot, which means robot. Therefore, a bot on Telegram has the main function of being programmed to automate processes that a human would do manually. That includes:

Send ready answers;

Send personalized notifications;

Display information about products or services;

accept payments;

Link to your business website;

Create games within Telegram;

Integrate external services supported by the bot.

A bot on Telegram works without needing other programs or tools outside the application, since the entire bot script runs within the messenger itself.

Can I change the name of my bot on Telegram?

Yup. Type the command “/setname” in the conversation with BotFather to enter a new name. The title is subject to availability, so if someone else has already chosen the name you entered, they won’t be able to use it in your bot.

Can I create more than one bot on Telegram?

Yup. Type the command “/newbot” in the conversation with BotFather and repeat the tutorial. To see all the bots created by you, type the command “/mybots”.

Can I delete a bot on Telegram?

Yup. Type the command “/deletebot” in the conversation with BotFather and follow the instructions to delete the bot.