how to make japanese sandwich with breaded pork

Japanese cuisine is far from just raw fish. In the program “À Moda da Isa”, actress and cook Isa Scherer takes a tour of Japan House, a cultural center on Avenida Paulista that plays a fundamental role in promoting the arts and cuisine of the Asian country, and is inspired to teach her reinterpretation of an oriental recipe.

It’s katsu sanando! Isa’s favorite sandwich, it is easily found in izakayas, the Japanese pubs. “It’s a great way out for those who think they don’t like Japanese food because they believe it’s just sushi. On the contrary, it’s a giant universe and katsu sando is just a little piece of it.”

The main preparation of the recipe, which can be seen in the video at the top of the article, is the breaded pork belly. As it is a tough meat, it is first sealed and pressure cooked.

Along with the pork, go into the pot with carrots, celery, ginger, garlic, tomato, onion, bay leaf, thyme, water and soy sauce. All to give more flavor to the belly.

After 30 or 45 minutes from the moment the utensil starts to sizzle, it’s time to coat each piece in Panko flour. Typical Japanese, it is a great substitute for breadcrumbs and gives a crispy and dry texture to fried foods.

Belly is first pressure cooked Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

Then it is breaded and fried. Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

This sandwich is assembled on slices of crustless bread and has two complements: the spicy wasabi mayonnaise that Isa teaches you to make using only fouet and sunomono, a delicious sweet preserve of Japanese cucumber.

Katsu Sando is Isa’s favorite sandwich Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

The bite unites several elements of good cuisine at the same time, such as fat, acidity, spiciness and sweetness. It’s for no one to fault!

Isa tasting a dish from Japan House’s Aizomê Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

During the tour at Japan House, Isa got to know the Aizomê restaurant and spoke with chef Telma Shiraishi, Ambassador of Japanese Gastronomy in Brazil. The two talked about the flavor discovered and valued by the Japanese: umami.

Considered the fifth taste, it is found in ingredients such as mushrooms, seaweed, ripe tomatoes, cured meats and cheeses. Scientifically, it is composed of a chemical trio: the amino acid glutamate and the nucleotides inosinate and guanylate.

Telma and Isa at Japan House Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

When ingested, it promotes salivation, brings weight to the tongue and fills the mouth persistently. “The Japanese learned to understand umami. They use little fat, salt and sugar in their recipes to enhance this flavor. Thus, they arrive at delicious and healthy dishes”, said Telma in an interview with Our.

I only considered myself a Japanese cuisine chef when I understood that it was umami. It was not easy. I’m Brazilian and my reference was all along the axis of the four tastes. We weren’t trained to identify the fifth.”

In the style of Isa Scherer

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

