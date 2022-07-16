How to view a LinkedIn profile in private mode

Privacy is one of the main concerns in the day to day connected, in the market it is no different. Learn how to view a profile on LinkedIn in private mode, a process that can be interesting in the search for vacancies or companies by looking at the profile of interviewees.

Check out how to hide your steps on Microsoft’s professional social network and see the profiles you want without getting notification of the visit to the user.

How to View a LinkedIn Profile Anonymously

You can use LinkedIn’s private mode on all versions, for web browsers and the respective apps for Android and iPhone. Once you have performed the action, the following changes take place:

No personal information about you appears for the other profile;

It is not possible to see who has visited your profile;

Visitors, and visits you have made in the past, will continue to be available for viewing;

Even if the account is Premium, it is not possible for the person to know who visited the profile in incognito mode.

To stay anonymous on LinkedIn, you need to change your profile view options. View platform-specific walkthroughs and browse profiles anonymously.

Computer

On the main screen, open the menu below the profile picture in the upper right corner; Click on “Settings & Privacy”; Select “Visibility” from the menu on the left of the screen; Go to “Profile View Options”; Select the “Private Mode” option and click “Back” to save.

Use private mode to view a LinkedIn profile in private mode (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

Cell

Tap your profile picture in the upper left corner; Go to “Settings” and tap “Visibility”; Go to “Profile View Options”; Select “Private Mode” and go back to save.

Change the in-app view settings to view a LinkedIn profile in private mode (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

That way you can leave your profile in private mode and browse the professional network anonymously, however, you won’t be able to see other people accessing your profile either.