How to watch the Inter game on Casimiro’s Twitch?

The clash between Inter and Athletico-PR, valid for the 17th round of the Brasileirão will be broadcast on Casimiro’s Twitch. In this way, the Colorado fan who wants to watch through the streaming channel will have to subscribe to the platform and pay the amount of R$ 8.90. However, another way to connect is with an Amazon Prime subscription, in which there is the possibility of linking to the channel.

The modality of donating a sub to your favorite streamer creates the possibility of 30 days free with exclusive benefits for the subscription. In this way, it will be possible to view the complete match, which will feature Rafael Sóbis and Fabiano Baldasso.

The ball rolls at Arena da Baixada, starting at 4:30 pm. For both clubs, the confrontation is worth maintaining the fight for the championship lead. Currently, one point divides the teams in the table. If Colorado wins the match, it will break a taboo of more than eight years without winning at the home of Paraná, the last victory being in 2014, by 1 x 0, with a goal by Rafael Moura.

Check out the explanation of how to watch the match between Athletico vs Inter: